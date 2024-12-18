Mehbooba Mufti Warns Of 'U'khand-Like Disaster In Kashmir' Due To Unmindful Development

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 18 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief and Peoples Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that development at the cost of environment could create an ecological disaster like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh in Kashmir.

Addressing a conference, Mehbooba Mufti opposed three major developmental projects alleging that these would be built by depriving locals of their agricultural land, environment and the scenic beauty of the place.

She opposed the project to make an alternative road from Rajouri to Baramulla, the double laying of the railway track to Baramulla from Qazigund through Kulgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla districts and the Ring Road that will bypass Srinagar city and carry traffic to Manigam in Ganderbal district connecting with Srinagar-Leh highway.

"These roads are built by depriving our farmers of their agricultural land. Forests have to be felled to make the Rajouri-Baramulla road and they plan to carry the train to Pahalgam tourist resort. What kind of development is this that will deprive our farmers of their agricultural land, result in mining which is already a major problem for us and also dry up scores of natural springs those come under the highways and tracks?

"I am afraid we are going to create a disaster like Uttarakhand and Himachel Pradesh by this unmindful development. We have the Mughal Road between Rajouri and the Valley. Why do we need an alternative road?" Mehbooba Mufti wondered.

She further said: "When it comes to implementation of laws, 50 per cent seats are given to outsiders under NEET by applying laws those become application after abrogation of article 370. But, when land compensation is given to our land owners whose lands are taken for making highways, laws as existed before abrogation of article 370 are applied."

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also expressed apprehension about reports that 300 townships are being made in the Kashmir Valley.

"For whom are these townships being made? If these are made to decongest Srinagar city then we welcome the step, but for doing that, you do not need to make 300 townships. Who are going to be settled in these townships?" she asked.

Mehbooba Mufti also criticised the Omar Abdullah-led government saying that it is fighting to get what we do not have while it is not attending to issues those are very much within the powers of the elected government.