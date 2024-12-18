MP: Dream Of Pucca House Fulfilled Under PM-JANMAN Scheme, Says Beneficiary Lalita

(MENAFN- IANS) Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh), Dec 18 (IANS) Houses are being built in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN). These houses have essential amenities like tap water, electricity, roads and community facilities.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan, the first JANMAN residential colony for the Saharia tribal community has been completed in Pohri block in the Shivpuri district. Built in Bodra Panchayat, this colony has 32 duplex-style houses. These houses include water, electricity, road and community facilities.

Tribal woman Lalita's house was completed first. After her dream of getting a pucca house was fulfilled, she expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lalita told IANS,“I had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build a colony. PM Modi has fulfilled that demand. A very beautiful colony has been built. PM Modi does what he says. Beautiful houses have been built under the PM-JANMAN scheme.”

Notably, PM-JANMAN Yojana has been started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially for the upliftment of the most backward tribes. New houses are being built continuously in Shivpuri.

On January 15, 2024, Prime Minister Modi interacted with two Saharia tribal women in Hatod Gram Panchayat. During the conversation with PM Modi, Lalita had requested to build a colony. Now her request has been fulfilled.

CEO of Janpad Panchayat Girraj Sharma said,“This is the fourth JANMAN Colony of Shivpuri district and the first of Pohri block. The role of Shivpuri District Collector Ravindra Kumar Chaudhary was important in the construction of this colony, who ensured the land for the project.”

It is noteworthy that on December 14, under the PM-JANMAN scheme, 18 families of the tribal community in Kota village of Shivpuri district got new houses. The objective of this scheme is to connect special backward tribes with the mainstream and provide them with better living facilities.

The new colony built for these families in Kota village is called Adivasi Colony. In this colony, along with basic facilities like water, and electricity, a school has also been opened for children, so that they can come into the mainstream after getting educated.