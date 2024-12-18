Govt's Primary Goal Is To Serve Every Class And Individual, Ensure Inclusive Development: Rajasthan CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 18 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday emphasised that the state government's primary goal is to serve every class and individual, ensuring inclusive development.

Addressing a gathering in Shahpura, the Chief Minister highlighted key achievements during his government's first year in office, marked by dedication and transformative public welfare decisions.

During his visit, Sharma paid tribute to the martyrs at the Trimurti Circle, unveiled the statue of Maharana Pratap at the central bus stand, and honored Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee by unveiling his statue at Ummed Sagar.

Speaking on the occasion, he described Maharana Pratap as a national symbol of courage and self-respect, inspiring not just Rajasthan but the entire country.

Similarly, he lauded Syama Prasad Mookerjee as a visionary thinker, educationist, and skilled organiser, whose legacy would instill patriotism in future generations.

The Chief Minister underlined several milestones achieved in the past year, including the successful organising of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, which resulted in MoUs worth over Rs 35 lakh crore.

This initiative is expected to boost the state's economy and generate vast employment opportunities for the youth.

He also spoke about the development projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore which were inaugurated in Jaipur with the support of the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister further spoke about welfare schemes launched to improve the quality of life for Rajasthan's citizens, such as the Chief Minister Ayushman Arogya Yojana, Maa Voucher Yojana, and the establishment of Ramashray Ward and Ayushman Arogya Mandir.

He added that favorable monsoon conditions have further uplifted the state's agricultural and water resources, creating a sense of optimism among residents.

Sharma announced a series of projects aimed at Shahpura's growth and prosperity, including road construction, strengthening, and widening projects worth Rs 194 crore.

He also counted infrastructure upgrades like the Trauma Center in Shahpura, new colleges in Kotdi and Jahazpur, and the Shahpura District Hospital building, industrial initiatives, including an industrial park in Pander and a fruit and vegetable market in Nagar Palika Jahazpur, conservation efforts such as declaring Ashop as a protected area for black deer conservation and the establishment of a "Matri Van" (Mother's Forest) with public participation.

Additionally, educational and healthcare improvements were highlighted, with new tribal hostels, girls' colleges, and sub-health centers being developed across the region.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to the vision of a developed India as envisioned by the Prime Minister.

He described the government's budget announcements as a roadmap for sustainable growth over the next five years.

The event witnessed the participation of prominent leaders, including Law and Justice Minister Jogaram Patel, Minister of State Manju Baghmar, MLA Lalaram Bairwa, and several public representatives, officials, and residents, reflecting widespread support for the government's initiatives.