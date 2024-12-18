Planet 13 Strengthens Florida Footprint With Opening Of 29Th Dispensary In Gulf Breeze In The Pensacola Metropolitan Area

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the“Company” ), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced the opening of Planet 13 Gulf Breeze on December 18th, 2024, the Company's 29th dispensary in Florida and 33rd nationwide. Located at 2871 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze, FL, the 4,771-square-foot facility is strategically positioned to serve the growing medical cannabis community in the Pensacola area and will be open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We're excited to expand the Planet 13 experience to the Gulf Breeze community, providing patients in the booming Pensacola Metro Area with access to our newest dispensary,” said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13.“Gulf Breeze's strong consumer and tourism base, favorable demographics, and prime high-traffic location make this opening a strategic step toward driving sustained revenue growth.”

Located within close proximity of Pensacola's iconic white sand beaches, historical downtown, as well as key recreational adult activities including Gulf Islands Seashore National Park, the Tiger Point Golf Club and the Oriole Beach Boat Ramp, Planet 13's new Gulf Breeze location reinforces the Company's growth strategy, positioning it well to capture additional market share in Florida's medical cannabis market.

For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at for express in-store pickup or drive-thru.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 () is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 operates 29 dispensaries across Florida, a key market in its expansive footprint, bringing its total to 33 locations nationwide. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13.com and follow Planet 13 on Instagram @planet13stores.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws.





CONTACT: For further inquiries, please contact: Planet 13 Investors: Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler Co-Chief Executive Officers ... LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations ... 725-331-7650 ext. 105210 LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations ... 725-331-7650 ext. 105210 Planet 13 Media: Colin Trethewey / PRmediaNow Communications ...