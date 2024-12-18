Censia Ranked Number 240 Fastest-Growing Company In North America On The 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Attributes 494% Revenue Growth to Unmatched AI-Powered Talent Intelligence Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Censia, a leader in AI-powered talent intelligence solutions, today announced its ranking of 240 on the 2024 Deloitte Fast 500TM, a distinguished list celebrating the fastest-growing companies in technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and tech sectors across North America. Over the period from 2020 to 2023, Censia achieved an impressive 494% growth, attributed to its industry-defining talent intelligence technology, which empowers HR teams to make faster, better, and fairer talent decisions by bringing employee and skills insights into HCM Systems, like Workday.

Censia's CEO, Joanna Riley, credits the company's 494% growth to a relentless commitment to innovation and to building strategic partnerships, such as those with industry leaders like Workday, that have driven impact across major enterprises. "Our rapid growth is a testament to the transformative impact of Censia's AI technology in reshaping how companies manage talent, close skills gaps, and future-proof their workforce strategies," said Riley. "We're honored by this recognition from Deloitte and committed to continuing our work in delivering technology that supports equitable, data-driven workforce decisions for our clients."

Censia Achieves 494% Growth, Ranks #240 on Deloitte's Tech Fast 500TM

"For 30 years we've been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time," said Steve Fineberg, vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. "Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in the performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated."

Christie Simons, Deloitte & Touche LLP partner and industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications, added, "Innovation, transformation, and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history. This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners-it's an incredible time for innovation."

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing companies across technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors in North America. Winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023, with criteria for eligibility including proprietary technology and revenue thresholds.

About Censia

Censia is a talent intelligence leader dedicated to transforming talent management through AI-powered solutions. By delivering insights into employee skills, career potential, and workforce optimization, Censia supports organizations in making data-driven decisions for strategic talent growth and workforce planning. Headquartered in San Francisco, Censia partners with some of the world's most admired companies to redefine the future of talent management.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans over 150 countries. Learn more about Deloitte's impact and services at

PR Contact: Ben Johnson, Censia, [email protected]

SOURCE Censia

