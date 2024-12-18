NEC Receives Telecom Review's Global Excellence Award For Innovative Telecom B2B/ Enterprise Network Solutions

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) NEC Receives Review's Global Excellence Award for Innovative Telecom B2B/ Enterprise Solutions

TOKYO, Dec 18, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leading global IT and network transformation services provider, has been selected as winner of the Most Innovative Product/Service/Automation (Vendor) Global at the Telecom Review Leaders' Summit 2024. NEC received this award for Telecom B2B/ Enterprise Network Solutions . This encompasses Telecom B2B Networks, Datacenter Networks, IT Network Solutions and

Open Optical Transport Products that comply with the Open All-Photonic Network Functional Architecture of IOWN(1). The transformative network solutions were chosen for their extensive global deployment across industries such as telecom operators, datacenter providers, finance, retail, and power/utilities.

The 18th edition of the Telecom Review Leaders' Summit, under the theme "Global, Regional, Digital," is one of the most anticipated and largest ICT events in the industry. Comprising thousands of distinguished guests, the two-day gathering, held from December 10-11, 2024 in Dubai, UAE, welcomed C-level executives within the ICT industry and a broad range of professionals, including telecom operators, telecom vendors/suppliers, industry regulators, government officials, content providers, cybersecurity experts, consultants, and smart city innovators.

Early this year, NEC announced the enhancement of NEC Value Added Networks Solutions for Enterprises in collaboration with leading global partners . As part of

NEC's Value Added Network Solutions -including Transport Networks, Datacenter Networks, Enterprise Networks, Network Security, and Network Automation/AI-the advanced enterprise network solutions now offer a comprehensive lineup for both telecommunications companies and enterprises, addressing connectivity and security needs. The solutions feature cutting-edge technologies like AI data center networking, network automation/AI, SD-WAN, and SASE. Organizations can flexibly choose from various deployment models-on-premises, cloud, or managed services.

For these solutions, as a leading global system integrator, NEC offers its Network Transformation Service, a multi-vendor service tailored to address each business's unique challenges. Featuring a wide range of top-tier solutions from global leading vendors in its solution portfolio, this expert service enhances network agility, flexibility, and robustness, reshaping networks into the foundation of an organization's AI and digital strategy.

"We are delighted to have been honored with this prestigious award from Telecom Review for three consecutive years. This award marks a significant milestone in advancing AI-driven network innovation with our valued customers across various industries worldwide," said Masayuki Kayahara, General Manager, Service Provider Solutions Department, NEC Corporation. "We are committed to continually innovating the network, extending beyond mere connectivity to drive greater value creation."

(1)Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) is an advanced communications infrastructure incorporating cutting-edge photonics, computing and other technologies to realize a smarter world promoted by the IOWN Global Forum ( ).

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of“Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at

.





Source: NEC CorporationSectors: Cloud & Enterprise