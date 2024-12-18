SAMSUNG MENA ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL PLAYER ACHRAF HAKIMI AS NEW GALAXY BRAND AMBASSADOR

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE – 18 December 2024 – Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is excited to announce Achraf Hakimi, professional football player for global football team and the Morocco national team, as its new Galaxy Brand Ambassador. This strategic collaboration marks the launch of the highly anticipated ‘The Next Big Thing Is You’ campaign, aligning the Galaxy brand with Hakimi’s celebrated journey of passion for football and sports community.

Samsung Galaxy’s partnership with Achraf Hakimi underlines the alignment of his values with Galaxy’s core traits. The Galaxy lineup has become synonymous with innovation, seamlessly combining advanced features with stylish designs. As the ultimate health companion, Galaxy products integrate groundbreaking Health AI and the Galaxy Watch Ultra to deliver precise health tracking and fitness guidance, enabling Hakimi to prioritise his well-being with ease and sophistication. Galaxy is also redefining connectivity as a social enabler, with cutting-edge productivity tools and Galaxy AI fostering effortless communication and collaboration so Hakimi can stay connected with his team and fans worldwide. Furthermore, the elegant design of Galaxy devices empowers Hakimi to express his style and individuality. These attributes resonate deeply with Achraf Hakimi as a global football icon and advocate for sports.

Omar Saheb, Regional Vice President of Marketing and Online Business at Samsung Electronics MENA, commented: “This strategic partnership aims to inspire a new generation of consumers to explore the transformative possibilities of Galaxy technology with Achraf Hakimi. Hakimi is a true icon, representing a fusion of athleticism, community, and inspiration. Achraf’s passion and dedication for football is a true inspiration for youth around the world. His inspiring journey and values align perfectly with the Galaxy brand’s core values, inspiring and enabling our Galaxy users with Achraf Hakimi, to unlock their fullest potential.”

As one of the most celebrated full-backs in the world, Hakimi’s exceptional achievements, including leading Morocco to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, earning the title of ‘World Best Player XI’ in 2022, and winning bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics, make him an icon of athletic dedication. Off the pitch, his work as founder of the Achraf Hakimi Foundation highlights his commitment to empowering youth and driving social innovation. Recognised as one of the most stylish footballers globally, his vibrant persona resonates with Galaxy’s vision of being a health companion, social enabler, and fashion-forward brand.

Achraf Hakimi shared his excitement about the partnership, stating “Joining the Galaxy family is a tremendous honour. Samsung’s commitment to innovation, style, and community aligns with my journey both on and off the field. Football has taught me the importance of perseverance, community, and expressing individuality—values that resonate deeply with Samsung’s vision. Through this partnership, I hope to inspire people across the region to embrace their unique journeys and push boundaries, just as I strive to do on and off the pitch. Together with Samsung Galaxy, we’re proving that ‘The Next Big Thing Is You.’”

The campaign features exclusive content and storytelling that capture the perfect synergy between Hakimi’s journey and Galaxy’s transformative technology, highlighting the shared vision of empowering individuals to achieve greatness.





