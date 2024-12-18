WHO reassures low human infection risk from H5N1 avian influenza

(MENAFN) The World Organization (WHO) reassured on Tuesday that the risk of human infection from H5N1 avian influenza remains low for the general public, despite 76 reported cases worldwide in 2024.



However, Maria Van Kerkhove, acting director for epidemic and pandemic threat management at WHO, warned of an increased risk for farm workers and others in direct contact with infected animals, speaking at a UN briefing in Geneva.



Van Kerkhove noted that most of this year's cases have been among farm workers, with the US recording 61 infections linked to outbreaks in wildlife, poultry, and more recently, dairy cattle.



"While much attention is on the avian influenza situation in the US, this year, cases have also been reported in Australia, Canada, China, Cambodia, and Vietnam," she said.



WHO assesses the overall public health risk as low, but for those exposed through their occupation, including farm workers, the risk is considered "low-to-moderate."



She emphasized that the level of risk depends on the effectiveness of protective measures, such as the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks, gloves, boots, and eye protection.

