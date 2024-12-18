IIM Raipur Announces Free Advanced Programs for Aspiring Entrepreneurs and MSMEs

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 17th December 2024: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, a leading institution recognized for #BuildingBusinessOwners, in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Program (ESDP) Division, MSME, is excited to announce two targeted and comprehensive development programs. Aspiring candidates can apply for either “Advanced E-SDP for New Venture Creation”, or “6-Day Advanced MDP for Business Scale-Up for MSMEs”. The last date to apply for these engaging programs is 12th January 2025.



The Advanced E-SDP for New Venture Creation will run from 3rd February to 7th February 2025, while the Advanced MDP for Business Scale-Up for MSMEs will be held from 3rd February till 8th February 2025. Both the programs are free of cost and funded by ESDP, MSME, with no participant fees required.



Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director, IIM Raipur, shared “Here at IIM Raipur we are dedicated to chip into innovations, sustaining entrepreneurial spirit and empowering MSMEs through tailored programs that propel innovation, resilience, and growth. Through such actions targeting SC/ST communities we aim to nurture a culture of entrepreneurship that not only solidifies our MSMEs but also contributes significantly to India's vision of becoming a global economic powerhouse, Viksit Bharat 2047.”



The 5-Day Advanced E-SDP for New Venture Creation is designed for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to turn their innovative ideas into blooming businesses. During the course, participants will gain in-depth knowledge of essential domains such as entrepreneurial marketing, financing, leadership, operational efficiency, and legal aspects of business. The course curriculum will guide participants through the complexities of starting a new business, from identifying opportunities to creating a professional management structure, while also covering essential topics like turnkey opportunities in various industries and corporate governance for new ventures.



The Advanced MDP for Business Scale-Up for MSMEs is a comprehensive 6-day program curated to help MSME owners and managers address the challenges of business growth. This development program equips participants with actionable strategies to expand their operations, build scalable business models, and achieve sustainable growth. Core topics include opportunity identification, entrepreneurial marketing, securing finance, establishing global ventures, and addressing the unique challenges of family businesses. Post-culmination, the program promises a comprehensible roadmap for upscaling the enterprises and managing the complexities of growth.



The offline programs are open to individuals aged 18 years and above possessing a graduation degree. IIM Raipur welcomes participants from across India with a special focus on those from Chhattisgarh. Graduates from SC, ST, OBC, Women, and PH categories are strongly encouraged to apply.



Participants will be finalised based on the ESDP Guidelines. The applications submitted by participants will be reviewed and shortlisted. The shortlisted candidates may be invited for further interaction, if necessary. The results will be declared, and selected participants will receive formal admission confirmation.







