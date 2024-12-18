Turkey’s UN envoy urges action on Syria’s terror threat

(MENAFN) Turkey’s UN envoy, Ahmet Yildiz, called on the international community to address the terror threat in Syria and warned that the country could become a "haven" for groups.



Speaking at a Security Council session on Syria on Tuesday, Yildiz highlighted that the Syrian people are at a critical juncture in their history, describing it as "a new era, one that holds the potential to transform decades of conflict and suffering into a future defined by peace, stability, and prosperity."



He acknowledged the "unimaginable pain" Syrians have endured in their pursuit of "a free and inclusive Syria," but cautioned that the path ahead is fraught with challenges.



"The next steps are crucial to rebuilding a Syria that is united, inclusive, and stable—a Syria that can contribute to the stability of our entire region," Yildiz emphasized.



Calling for a "credible and legitimate transition," he stated that "a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned process will require bold, inclusive, and determined efforts toward national unity."



He stressed the importance of Syria’s territorial integrity. "The fragmentation of Syria would not only threaten the country’s future but also destabilize an already fragile region," he warned.



"Inclusivity must be central to Syria’s future. A new Syrian government must reflect the voices of all segments of society," Yildiz concluded.

MENAFN18122024000045016755ID1109005673