CPD USA Secures $10 Million Funding To Support Certified Training

United States, 18th December '24 – CPD USA, a leading accreditation body for professional development programs, has announced that it has successfully secured $10 million in funding from the Global Skill Register. This generous will help CPD USA expand its of accredited training providers, offering scholarships and certification opportunities to over 20,000 students and professionals worldwide.



As the demand for advanced, industry-relevant skills continues to grow, CPD USA remains at the forefront of empowering individuals to elevate their careers through accredited professional development. The funding from the Global Skill Register marks a significant milestone in CPD USA's mission to bridge skills gaps and foster a more competitive, agile global workforce.



"This new funding will enable CPD USA to extend its reach and offer critical support to individuals striving to enhance their professional qualifications," said A spokesperson at CPD USA. "Through our partnerships with accredited training providers, we are dedicated to creating accessible, high-quality educational opportunities that align with current industry demands and future workforce needs."



The $10 million funding will be directed toward scholarship programs designed to support a diverse range of learners-students, working professionals, and those looking to transition into new career paths. In addition to scholarships, the funds will be utilized to enhance the CPD USA certification process, ensuring that accredited training providers meet rigorous standards of quality and relevance in fields such as technology, healthcare, business, and engineering.



With more than 2,000 accredited training providers in its global network, CPD USA continues to set the standard for professional development and lifelong learning. This funding partnership will also facilitate expanded access to CPD USA's certification programs, empowering individuals to prove their expertise and remain competitive in today's rapidly evolving job market.



Global Skill Register, a renowned global education platform, has long been a champion for accessible learning and skill-building initiatives. Their investment in CPD USA's mission underscores their commitment to developing a skilled workforce capable of meeting the challenges of the 21st-century economy.



"By supporting CPD USA's scholarship programs, we are investing in a stronger, more resilient workforce," said the Director at Global Skill Register. "We are proud to collaborate with CPD USA in this vital initiative, helping thousands of learners enhance their skills and unlock new career opportunities."



As part of this initiative, CPD USA will also be focusing on outreach to underserved communities, ensuring that training programs are inclusive and accessible to individuals from diverse backgrounds, including women, minorities, and individuals in developing regions.



About CPD USA



CPD USA is a leading accrediting body for continuous professional development, offering recognition to training providers who meet its high standards of quality and relevance. CPD USA works with a broad range of industries, ensuring that professionals have access to the latest tools and knowledge to enhance their careers and meet industry demands. Through its comprehensive training programs and accreditation services, CPD USA continues to champion lifelong learning and professional advancement.





