Alghanim Industries And BYD Unveil Landmark Showroom In Kuwait

BYD showroom outside China paves the way for transformative mobility.

Cutting-edge electric and hybrid models empower eco-friendly choices. Reinforces customer-centric values and long-term commitment to Kuwait's progress.

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Alghanim Industries, (Kutayba Alghanim Group), one of the largest privately-owned companies in the MENA region, celebrated the grand opening of its first BYD Alghanim showroom on the 4th Ring Road in Al Rai. As the largest BYD showroom outside China, this landmark facility marks a pivotal step forward in Kuwait's journey toward cleaner, more sustainable transportation solutions.

Kutayba Yusuf Ahmad Alghanim, Executive Chairman of Alghanim Industries

His Excellency the Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait participating in the inauguration

BYD Alghanim showroom opening event

This opening BYD coincides with its 30th anniversary and the production of its 10 millionth NEV-an unprecedented global achievement. As a pioneer in clean energy, BYD is reshaping the future of transportation through cutting-edge, environmentally responsible innovation. Alghanim Industries' partnership with BYD aligns with its broader strategy to explore new opportunities in energy and sustainability, reaffirming the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in Kuwait's automotive sector and beyond.

This milestone occasion was further distinguished by the attendance of His Excellency Zhang Jianwei, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Kuwait, who commended the partnership as a notable alliance between Alghanim Industries-renowned for its enduring legacy and customer-first ethos-and BYD, a Chinese innovator shaping the future of sustainable transportation."

A Partnership Driving Kuwait's Sustainable Vision

Kutayba Y. Alghanim, Executive Chairman of Alghanim Industries , reflected on the company's enduring legacy and role in shaping Kuwait's future mobility: ""Throughout our long history of serving Kuwait, Alghanim Industries has introduced offerings that enrich everyday life. Today, by partnering with BYD-an international leader in electric mobility-we're not simply adding to our automotive range; we're paving the way toward a cleaner, more innovative transport landscape. This alliance signals a forward-looking commitment to building a thriving, sustainable future for generations to come."

Building on this perspective, Mahmoud Samara, CEO of Alghanim Industries , emphasized the company's tangible steps toward advancing sustainable transportation: "For decades, Alghanim Industries has operated on a simple truth: serving our customers' needs is what drives real progress. This principle led us to be among the first to introduce electric vehicles to Kuwait and invest in early charging infrastructure-an approach that raised industry standards and redefined what's possible. Now, as we join BYD, an innovator whose vision and values mirror our own, we are moving beyond incremental improvements and embracing an era where sustainability, innovation, and genuine customer focus work in harmony, setting the tone for Kuwait's evolving mobility landscape."

Underscoring the synergy between the two organizations, AD Huang, General Manager of BYD Middle East & Africa , praised the strength of the collaboration: "We are proud to partner with Alghanim Industries, a trusted name whose success across multiple sectors has contributed to Kuwait's growth and development. Their dedication to excellence and a forward-thinking approach aligns perfectly with BYD's vision for a sustainable future. As we celebrate our 30th anniversary and the production of our 10 millionth NEV, we look forward to working closely with Alghanim Industries to deliver transformative mobility solutions, helping accelerate Kuwait's journey toward cleaner, more efficient transportation."

Paving the Way for Kuwait's Green Future

Beyond the showroom's launch, the partnership between BYD and Alghanim Industries reinforces a long-term vision for sustainable mobility in Kuwait. Alghanim Industries is actively investing in EV infrastructure, home-charging solutions, and collaborating with both public and private entities to accelerate the shift toward cleaner energy transportation.

Looking ahead, BYD plans to introduce models like the Sealion 7, the Shark electric pickup, and the Atto 2 compact SUV, broadening Kuwait's range of environmentally friendly driving options.

With BYD's global expertise and Alghanim Industries' enduring legacy, this collaboration is poised to advance Kuwait's transition toward sustainable mobility-creating a cleaner, more vibrant future for all.

Showcasing BYD's Cutting-Edge Lineup



The BYD Alghanim showroom features a diverse selection of NEVs designed for a range of lifestyles and preferences:



BYD SEAL: An electric vehicle designed for various driving needs, featuring an 82.5 kWh battery that offers a range of up to 570 km on a single charge (WLTC). It includes a sleek design, comfortable interior, and innovative driver-assistance technologies, making it ideal for daily commutes and family outings.

BYD HAN: An electric sedan equipped with a 85.4 kWh battery, providing a range of up to 565 km on a single charge (WLTC). It can reach a top speed of 180 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. The Han EV combines elegant design with cutting-edge technology, advanced safety features, and a state-of-the-art infotainment system.

BYD ATTO 3 : A compact electric SUV with a 60.48 kWh battery, offering a range of up to 420 km (WLTC). It is equipped with a front electric motor producing 150 kW (201 hp) and 310 Nm of torque, ensuring a balanced and dynamic driving experience. The BYD ATTO 3 features a spacious interior with advanced infotainment and safety systems.

BYD QIN PLUS DM-i : A plug-in hybrid sedan featuring an 18.3 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery and a 1.5L engine. It provides a total maximum output of 145 kW (194 hp) and 325 Nm of maximum torque, with an electric range of up to 95 km and a combine driving range of up to 795 km (WLTC). The BYD QIN PLUS DM-i accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in around 7.3 seconds and has a top speed of 185 km/h. BYD SONG PLUS DM-i : A versatile plug-in hybrid SUV powered by a 1.5T engine paired with an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 270 kW (362 hp). It features an electric range of up to 80 km with a 18.3 kWh battery. It also gives a combined range of up to 890 km (WLTC). The BYD SONG PLUS DM-i offers advanced safety features and a spacious interior for a comfortable driving experience.

Each model comes equipped with advanced features, including high-resolution rotating touchscreens, wireless smartphone integration, over-the-air (OTA) updates, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and premium interiors designed for comfort and convenience.

Enhancing Community Engagement

To commemorate the showroom launch,

Alghanim Industries announced support for a local road-improvement initiative led by Yousef Al Omran, known as "Bu Jarrah," a prominent social media personality recognized for community-focused projects. While a lighthearted addition, this initiative demonstrates Alghanim Industries' commitment to contributing positively to the surrounding neighborhood.

Event Highlights

The grand opening gathered industry leaders, automotive enthusiasts, and community members. Guests enjoyed a live performance by

Murmuration, a band known for its dynamic and creative flair, adding a festive note to an event that celebrated both innovation and community progress.

In addition to Murmuration's dynamic performance, guests were treated to a captivating recital by six-year-old Turkish qanun prodigy Aytaç Doğan Junior, whose extraordinary talent brought a distinctive cultural flair to the evening's celebration.

