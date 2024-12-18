عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Former Dysp, 5 Others Suffocate To Death As Fire Erupts In House In J & K's Kathua

Former Dysp, 5 Others Suffocate To Death As Fire Erupts In House In J & K's Kathua


12/18/2024 12:06:46 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kathua/Jammu- A former deputy superintendent of Police and his three-year-old grandson were among six people who suffocated to death when their rented accommodation caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district early on Wednesday, an official said.

Four other people injured in the incident were undergoing treatment in a hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, locals noticed the house on fire around 2:30 am and rushed to rescue its occupants. The house was filled with thick smoke, suffocating its occupants in their sleep, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims were shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Kathua where six of them, including two minors, were declared 'brought dead', officials said.

The deceased have been identified as 81-year-old former deputy SP Avtar Krishen Raina, his daughter Barkha Raina (25), son Takash (3), 17-year-old Ganga Bhagat, 15-year-old Danish Bhagat and 6-year-old Advik, a police officer said.

Read Also Overnight Blaze Renders 4 Families Homeless In South Kashmir's Kulgam Fire In MLA Hostel Building In Srinagar

Those injured and undergoing treatment are 61-year-old Swarna (the wife of Avtar Krishen Raina), Neetu Devi (40), Arun Kumar (15), and a 69-year-old woman, he said.

Dr Surinder Atri, the principal of the hospital, said,“Ten people were brought to the hospital. Six were brought dead, and four others were injured.”

Preliminary investigations suggest the victims died of smoke inhalation and suffocation, he said, adding that no burn injuries were reported.

“It is an unfortunate incident. Our assistant matron, who had recently retired, was living in the rented house. The incident happened between 2 am and 3 am. She called over the phone and I immediately informed the police and fire brigade,” the doctor added.

Rocky Sharma, a student, said he was studying late at night when he noticed the fire and rushed to the house along with others.“The fire had engulfed the drawing room, and the smoke that seeped into other rooms resulted in the deaths,” he added.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN18122024000215011059ID1109005294


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search