Vertical construction Underway at Noble Vines in port Wentworth, Ga.

- Jim ChapmanPORT WENTWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jim Chapman Construction Group (JCCG), a leading general contractor specializing in the build-to-rent (BTR) sector, has started vertical construction on its latest BTR general contracting project, Noble Vines.In the Port Wentworth area of greater Savannah, eight buildings are framed, and the clubhouse is drywalled. This progress comes just months after breaking ground on February 1, 2024, as part of JCCG's first BTR general contracting engagement with this national commercial real estate development firm.Set on 33 acres just two miles off I-95, Noble Vines will include 162 ranch-style, townhome rentals with a robust suite of amenities. The community will consist of a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center, onsite leasing and management, 24-hour emergency maintenance and sidewalks.“Noble Vines is the perfect example of one of our turnkey projects for an investor / commercial developer,” said Jim Chapman, President of JCCG.“The soils in this area of Georgia are very difficult to navigate, and my team has done a masterful job of being on budget and on time during horizontal construction. Vertically, we are meeting all deadlines and are moving toward completion in the required timeframes. I am very proud of my team, and the client seems very satisfied.”The homes are thoughtfully designed with modern features such as LVT flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers and options for one or two-car garages. This project aligns with the growing demand for luxury, maintenance-free rental living in strategic locations.Institutional investors, developers, owners/operators and private equity funds interested in turnkey BTR services are encouraged to explore JCCG's new website and learn more about its projects and services, visit or call 770-434-3602 (option 2).JCCG transforms raw land into thriving residential rental communities for investors, developers and funds. Licensed as a general contractor in Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina, JCCG offers a broad spectrum of services, from pre-construction assistance to design-build, construction management, or full-service general contracting.About Jim Chapman Construction Group:Established in 1998, Jim Chapman Construction Group (JCCG) is a Georgia-based lot development and homebuilding general contractor specializing in multifamily build-to-rent (BTR) solutions. With unparalleled experience, JCCG transforms raw land into thriving residential communities for investors, developers and funds. JCCG is a licensed general contractor in Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina, offering a broad spectrum of services from pre-construction assistance to design-build, construction management or full-service general contracting. For more information, visit or call 770-434-3602 (option 2).

