Jitendra Singh Launches Anti-Pesticide Suit To Safeguard Farmers’ Health

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 18 (IANS) Union of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh has launched Kisan Kavach, the first-of-its-kind anti-pesticide bodysuit, to protect farmers from the harmful effects of pesticide exposure.

The indigenous innovation marks a transformative step in ensuring safety.

The bodysuit developed by BRIC-inStem, Bengaluru, in collaboration with Sepio Health, offers protection against pesticide-induced toxicity, which often leads to severe complications. Regular exposure to pesticides can lead to breathing disorders, vision loss, and, in extreme cases, death.

“Kisan Kavach is not just a product but a promise to our farmers to safeguard their health as they continue to feed the nation,” Singh said.

The bodysuit is washable and reusable and can last up to a year. It employs advanced fabric technology to deactivate harmful pesticides upon contact, ensuring farmer safety.

Singh also lauded the efforts of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and BRIC-inStem for spearheading the project and delivering a society-centric innovation.

“Over the last decade, the number of biotech startups in India has surged to over 8,500, putting us on track to achieve a $300 billion bio-economy. With initiatives like Kisan Kavach, we are not only safeguarding our farmers but also advancing towards climate-resilient agriculture and sustainable development,” he added.

The manufacturing process, detailed in the journal Nature Communications, showed that it involves the covalent attachment of a nucleophile on cotton fabric, which is stitched as“Kisan Kavach”.

The fabric can deactivate pesticides upon contact through nucleophilic-mediated hydrolysis, thereby preventing pesticide-induced toxicity and lethality.

While the body suit currently is priced at Rs 4,000, Singh assured that as production scales up, the suit's affordability will increase, making it accessible to more farmers nationwide.

“This transformative technology not only addresses an urgent need but also showcases India's capability to innovate for its people,” he said.