Macaws, Parrots, And Parakeets Enter Nesting Season In Costa Rica

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The red and green birds that have become a symbol of the country are about to enter a crucial moment for their preservation: the nesting season . In it, red macaws, parrots, and parakeets will be in the breeding phase. The National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac) expresses main concern for two specimens.

One is the scarlet macaws. These are characteristic of the Central Pacific, nesting mainly in the mangroves of Guacalillo and the surroundings of Carara, Jacó, Herradura, and Bijagual. This species is endangered, which does not stop the looting of nests to be sold as pets.

“Each year, reports of keeping this species as a pet are filed in the Environmental Complaint System (Sitada) in the Central Pacific, mainly in Jacó and Orotina,” warned Sinac.

They are joined by parrots of the order Psittaciformes.“There are more endangered species than any other order of birds.” One of those species is the yellow-naped parrot. (Amazona auropalliata). It currently has a population of between 10,000 and 50,000 individuals and an estimated population decline of 50% between 1980 and 2000,” explain the authorities. With these birds, the poaching of chicks is also one of the recurring threats, along with the reduction of their habitats.

Despite the appeal of the birds, environmental authorities remind that they are protected species. Keeping them in captivity is illegal, and people are exposed to various fines. As part of the nesting season for limpets, parrots, and parakeets, as well as the holidays, a special operation will be maintained.

This will be from December 21, 2024, to January 5, 2025.“It aims to prevent the extraction, hunting, illegal transportation, captivity, and trade of wildlife species during the mentioned period,” explained Sinac.-

