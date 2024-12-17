Leading Pipeline Technology Company T.D. Williamson Expands With Innovative Canadian Pipeline Repair Business

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Combination Expands Differentiated Portfolio of Offerings to Pipeline Operators

TULSA, Okla. and EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T.D. Williamson (TDW), a global leader in pipeline and services, announced today it has joined forces with Petro-Line, a premier provider of unique, patented pipeline repair and maintenance products and services, which has been serving customers throughout Western Canada as a trusted provider for several decades.



Petro-Line has an excellent reputation for great people, a high-quality solution and excellent customer service. It is best known for its innovative and patented PETROSLEEVE® . The PETROSLEEVE®

is a differentiated, industry-leading solution that quickly and permanently repairs pipeline defects without interrupting operations or requiring complex in-service welding procedures. This efficient and reliable technology significantly minimizes downtime while prioritizing safety, making it a preferred choice for operators seeking to extend the life of their pipelines.

TDW offers a wide range of fundamental pipeline technologies and services including in-line inspection, pigging, hot tapping and isolation. The PETROSLEEVE®

technology adds a new capability to the growing TDW portfolio of differentiated solutions for pipeline operators.

Bob McGrew, TDW president and CEO, shares his enthusiasm for having Petro-Line on board: "We are thrilled to welcome the Petro-Line team to TDW. Their proven track record of innovation and excellence in pipeline maintenance, along with their dedication to safety and customer satisfaction, aligns perfectly with TDW's values and vision for the future. This combination reinforces our shared commitment to providing best-in-class, technically differentiated solutions to critical energy infrastructure, and allow us to support our customers in new ways.

"We are pleased with the future opportunities this transaction will unlock for Petro-Line and its stakeholders," said Petro-Line Vice President Darcy Miller. "We chose to partner with TDW because of their innovative capabilities, global presence and premier brand. With their relentless commitment to innovation and service to their customers, we are confident that partnering with TDW will provide significant growth and substantial development opportunities for our people. "

About TDW

Founded over 100 years ago, TDW serves the gathering, transmission, and distribution sectors of the pipeline infrastructure industry with a global patented portfolio of technology, products and services, including advanced isolation, integrated pigging, and integrity assessment solutions. With both onshore and offshore applications, TDW offers expansive pipeline maintenance and asset optimization activities. TDW cultivates long-term relationships with pipeline operators that endure throughout the life of a pipeline. To learn more, visit .

About Petro-Line

Petro-Line, incorporated in 1977, is a leading provider of pipeline repair and maintenance services, serving customers throughout Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. To learn more, visit .

Advisors

RBC Mid-Market Mergers & Acquisitions served as exclusive financial advisor to Petro-Line. Dentons Canada LLP served as the legal advisor to Petro-Line. Osler, Hoskin, & Harcourt LLP served as the legal advisor to TDW.

