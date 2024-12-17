Blue Origin And Estes Rockets Join Forces

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Estes Is Creating a Revolutionary Line of New Glenn Rockets for Hobby, Space, STEM, and Toy Enthusiasts

Penrose, Colorado, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Origin, a leader in aerospace innovation, and Estes Rockets, the trusted name in model rocketry for over 65 years, are proud to announce an exciting partnership to bring the marvel of space exploration to enthusiasts of all ages. The collaboration will launch a groundbreaking product line inspired by Blue Origin's New Glenn orbital rocket, bridging the worlds of hobby, educational and toy industries with the future of spaceflight.

The product line, branded Estes and New Glenn , will include highly detailed scale models, functional model rockets for hobbyists, and educational kits for schools. Designed for a wide range of audiences-from young dreamers building their first rockets to seasoned hobbyists aiming for advanced launches-the line offers an unparalleled combination of authenticity, innovation, and fun.

Blue Origin is committed to inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers, and explorers. By partnering with Estes Rockets, Blue Origin is creating an accessible way for everyone to engage with the excitement of space exploration, right in their own backyards.

The New Glenn Product line will include:

. Scale Models: Meticulously crafted replicas of Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket, perfect for collectors and display enthusiasts.

. Launchable Models: Fully functional rocket kits designed with the New Glenn's features, delivering a thrilling hands-on experience for hobbyists.

. STEM Education Kits: STEM Curriculum-Estes Education is partnering with Club for the Future, Blue Origin's nonprofit, to develop educational content linking the New Glenn Rocket to STEM principles and career pathways. Through this collaboration, students will have the opportunity to launch the New Glenn model rocket while exploring real-world connections to rocketry and space exploration

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Blue Origin to bring their groundbreaking technologies to a wider audience,” said Mallory Langford, President of Estes Rockets.“This partnership exemplifies our shared mission of sparking curiosity and passion for space exploration, and we can't wait to see the next generation of rocketeers take flight.”

The New Glenn Rocket product line will be available in hobby stores, educational catalogs, and online starting Spring 2026) . Pre-orders will open in early end of year 2025.

For more information about this partnership and the New Glenn Rocket line, visit BlueOrigin.com or .

About Blue Origin

Blue Origin is a private aerospace manufacturer and spaceflight services company dedicated to building a future where millions of people live and work in space. Founded by Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin's vision is to enable human space exploration while advancing science and technology on Earth.

About Estes Rockets

Estes Rockets is the world's leading manufacturer of model rockets and accessories, inspiring generations of rocketry enthusiasts since 1958. Estes is committed to providing safe, high-quality products that fuel imagination and innovation in young minds and lifelong hobbyists alike.

CONTACT: Heidi Muckenthaler Estes Industries 7193729870 ...