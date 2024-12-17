Grand Opening Of The Rees Jones Woods Golf Course Announced At Boca Woods Country Club

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boca Woods Country Club is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newly redesigned Woods course. This momentous occasion took place on Sunday, December 8th at 12:00 PM, with a celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony marking the culmination of a remarkable $9M transformation that has captivated the attention of golf enthusiasts far and wide.

Continue Reading

"It is amazing to witness the evolution taking place at this Club." Says David Sweet, General Manager/ COO

Rees Jones accepting membership from Howard Mittleman, Board President for Boca Woods Country Club

Woods Generations, left to right: Luke Thayer, Howard Friedberg, Ryder Kelley, and Winter Kelley

Inaugural Putt by Rees Jones

Ribbon Cutting, from left to right: Doug Roberts, Rees Jones, Howard Mittleman, Robert Roman, Robert Schachter, Howard Friedberg, Dustin Whisenhunt, Joanne Deutsch, and Robert Weinroth

Woods 4 Tee to Green at Golden Hour

Woods 9 Green at Golden Hour

Woods 11 Green at Golden Hour

Post thi





More than 450 Members and distinguished guests from industry and government joined the Club for the ribbon cutting ceremony, cocktails and hors d' oeuvres.

Attendees included PGA Junior Club Members standing aside past Club Presidents, sharing a commitment to excellence demonstrated by the investment to fully renovate the Woods Course.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of a lifetime Boca Woods Country Club Membership accepted by Rees Jones.

The outcome of this extensive renovation:

a formidable championship golf course, meticulously designed by the renowned Rees Jones and delivered through the craftsmanship of LaBar Golf. Stretching to a maximum yardage of 7,043 yards, the course boasts key risk/reward decisions for the experienced golfer while offering better playable options for those less experienced.

Some key highlights of the renovation include:



Redesigned Greens: Completely rebuilt to provide smoother, truer, and more consistent putting surfaces.

Enhanced bunkering: Strategically repositioned and reshaped to create visual appeal and challenge.

Improved drainage: a state-of-the-art drainage system has been implemented to ensure optimal playing conditions year-round, even after heavy rainfall. New Tee Boxes: multiple tee boxes have been added and repositioned on each hole, providing players of all skill levels with a fair and enjoyable challenge.

"The Woods course is now a true championship layout, playing to a maximum yardage of 7,043 yards."

Said Jeff Gullett, Director of Golf.

He continued, "Rees Jones has incorporated a combination of green complexes and bunkering that will test every golfer's ability. We are confident that our Members will be delighted with the results."

The Woods golf course offers an inspired blend of challenging greens and strategically placed bunkers, promising to test the mettle of even the most seasoned golfers. The harmonious fusion of design elements guarantees a truly exceptional and unforgettable round of golf. What truly distinguishes the Woods course is its serene and secluded setting. Nestled away from the luxury homes that dot the community, the course immerses players in the tranquility of South Florida's nature, offering a respite from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

"Bryce Swanson and I are pleased that the Woods Course at Boca Woods is reopening on time and on budget. The redesign of the golf course enhances the course's playability, strategy, and variety. The remodeled golf course will provide an enjoyable and thought-provoking experience for the Members and their guests on a continuing basis. It has been a pleasure to work with all involved in this project," said Rees Jones.

This renovation is particularly significant due to Boca Woods' unique position in the golfing world. With 36 holes of championship golf and a limited Membership of only 590 golfers, Boca Woods provides an unparalleled level of exclusivity and access. The newly renovated Woods course further solidifies the club's reputation as a golfer's paradise, offering a rare combination of world-class amenities and a close-knit community of passionate enthusiasts.

"It is amazing to witness the evolution taking place at this Club."

Says David Sweet, General Manager/ COO.

He continues, "In the last four years, Members have supported the development of modern amenities:

a new Clubhouse with state-of-the-art virtual meeting spaces, a sports and wellness complex that offers 10,000 sq ft of fitness, modern racquet sports facilities including lights for night play, and now this championship course developed in partnership with the best names in the business.

Rees has left his mark on Boca Woods, and the Club's future is bright!"

Central to the course's allure is the masterful touch of Rees Jones, whose design philosophy seamlessly integrates the natural beauty of the surroundings with the strategic demands of the game. The result is a golfing experience that is both visually captivating and intellectually stimulating.

"The Rees Jones' update to our Woods Course is inspirational.

Coupled with renovations designed by Kipp Schulties on the Lakes Course, we offer a small community of players a wide range of golfing opportunities.

As President of Boca Woods, I am proud of what we accomplished and the time frame we worked within.

We listened to our players: men and women, scratch players and weekenders... the result is 36 holes of magnificent golf course architecture that challenges the best and offers playable options for every level.

Our demographics say it all (reference the generations photo), and there are tee boxes for every player at every age to enjoy.

Boca Woods is setting the standard" said Howard Mittleman, Board President for Boca Woods Country Club.

The renovation of the Woods golf course represents a substantial investment in elevating the club's amenities, ensuring Members have exceptional golf experiences. The comprehensive project followed a $14.5M building and facilities renovation. For more information on the new Woods golf course or to inquire about membership opportunities, please visit bocawoodscc .

The Club foresees many future investments, including the installation of TopTracer (technology owned and used by Top Golf Entertainment Group) on the driving range, sharing information about every shot for Members through fully integrated technology inclusive of ballistics scopes delivering multiple data points for every shot.



About Boca Woods Country Club

Boca Woods Country Club is an established residential country club community located in Boca Raton, Florida. Membership at Boca Woods offers extraordinary value in a golf community that features two championship golf courses and all the amenities that private country club living has to offer. Boca Woods Country Club is dedicated to providing a residential country club lifestyle featuring a community and club culture characterized by friendliness, civility and respect for its members and staff in an overall setting of refinement and casual elegance.

Media Contact: [email protected]



SOURCE Boca Woods Country Club

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED