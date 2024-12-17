Molecular Partners To Present At JP Morgan Healthcare Conference And Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference In January

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics (“Molecular Partners” or the“Company”), today announced it will attend and present the Company's latest developments and outlook for 2025 at two upcoming investor in January.

Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference, taking place January 8-10 in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland

Chief Operating Officer Alexander Zürcher to present on Wednesday, January 8 at the Grand Resort Bad Ragaz.

43 rd Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 13-16 in San Francisco, CA, USA.

Chief Executive Officer Patrick Amstutz to present on Wednesday, January 15 at 9:00am PT (6:00pm CET) in the Elizabethan A ballroom at the Westin, St. Francis.

All webcast presentations will be made available on the Molecular Partners website .

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN, NASDAQ: MOLN) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the design and development of DARPin therapeutics for medical challenges other drug modalities cannot readily address. The Company has programs in various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development, with oncology as its main focus. Molecular Partners leverages the advantages of DARPins to provide unique solutions to patients through its proprietary programs as well as through partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies. Molecular Partners was founded in 2004 and has offices in both Zurich, Switzerland and Concord, MA, USA. For more information, visit and find us on LinkedIn and Twitter / X @MolecularPrtnrs

For further details, please contact:

Seth Lewis, SVP Investor Relations & Strategy

Concord, Massachusetts, U.S.

...

Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Laura Jeanbart, PhD, Head of Portfolio Management & Communications

Zurich-Schlieren, Switzerland

...

Tel: +41 44 575 19 35

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including without limitation: implied and express statements regarding the clinical development of Molecular Partners' current or future product candidates; expectations regarding timing for reporting data from ongoing clinical trials or the initiation of future clinical trials; the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of Molecular Partners' product candidates and its RDT and Switch-DARPin platforms; the selection and development of future programs; Molecular Partners' collaboration with Orano Med including the benefits and results that may be achieved through the collaboration; and Molecular Partners' expected business and financial outlook, including anticipated expenses and cash utilization for 2024 and its expectation of its current cash runway and the expected use of proceeds from the underwritten offering. These statements may be identified by words such as“aim”,“expect”,“guidance”,“intend”,“outlook”,“plan”,“potential”,“will” and similar expressions, and are based on Molecular Partners' current beliefs and expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ from Molecular Partners' expectations include its plans to develop and potentially commercialize its product candidates; Molecular Partners' reliance on third party partners and collaborators over which it may not always have full control; Molecular Partners' ongoing and planned clinical trials and preclinical studies for its product candidates, including the timing of such trials and studies; the risk that the results of preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future clinical trials; the timing of and Molecular Partners' ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for its product candidates; the extent of clinical trials potentially required for Molecular Partners' product candidates; the clinical utility and ability to achieve market acceptance of Molecular Partners' product candidates; the potential that Molecular Partners' product candidates may exhibit serious adverse, undesirable or unacceptable side effects; the impact of any health pandemic, macroeconomic factors and other global events on Molecular Partners' preclinical studies, clinical trials or operations, or the operations of third parties on which it relies; Molecular Partners' plans and development of any new indications for its product candidates; Molecular Partners' commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; Molecular Partners' intellectual property position; Molecular Partners' ability to identify and in-license additional product candidates; unanticipated factors in addition to the foregoing that may impact Molecular Partners' financial and business projections and guidance; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Molecular Partners' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings Molecular Partners makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on the Investors page of Molecular Partners' website at . In addition, this press release contains information relating to interim data as of the relevant data cutoff date, results of which may differ from topline results that may be obtained in the future. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Molecular Partners as of the date of this release, and Molecular Partners assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.