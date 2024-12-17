Qatar-Türkiye Gas Pipeline Project To Intensify Struggle With Russia On Energy Market Expert's Opinion

Qatar-Türkiye Gas Pipeline Project To Intensify Struggle With Russia On Energy Market Expert's Opinion
12/17/2024 3:15:32 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The gas pipeline project between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Türkiye will intensify competitive struggle with Russia on the energy market.
The relevant statement was made by Iliya Kusa, an expert in international Politics and the Middle East, in a commentary to Ukrinform.
“Having maintained influence in Syria, Türkiye will help Qatar build a gas pipeline and increase gas exports to Europe. If they decide to do this in the long term, it will make Qatar and Türkiye much more valuable to NATO and the EU, and strengthen their positions in the competitive struggle with Russia on the energy market,” Kusa told.
In his words, this is a prospect for the next 5-10 years, provided that the gas pipeline project is recognized as feasible, since now Qatar is successfully exporting liquefied gas. The importance of gas supplies via the above route is already being discussed publicly in Türkiye.
According to Kusa, whether Türkiye influences internal processes in Syria and whether it is able to develop infrastructure projects there will depend on the stability of the new government and the lifting of economic sanctions imposed on Syria.
“The situation is very dynamic. Currently, the most powerful coalition in Damascus is Hayʼat Tahrir al-Sham. Their relations with Türkiye are stable, but they do not aim to be its proxy, they want to develop their own politics,” the expert noted.
A reminder that the State of Qatar and the Republic of Türkiye consider implementing a large-scale gas project, i.e. the construction of a gas pipeline running from Qatar to Türkiye via Syria, and then towards the EU. According to experts, such project can ensure stable revenues for Syria while also reducing Europe's dependence on Russian gas.
