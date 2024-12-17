Kabul Inhabitants Demand Early Solution To Increasing Smog

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Residents of Kabul are complaining about high-level smog triggered by air pollution and are urging the to take strong strides to mitigate it. However, officials say efforts are underway to address the issue.

Mohammad Arif, a resident of Kabul, told Pajhwok Afghan News that with the onset of winter, the air in Kabul had become highly polluted.

He attributed the pollution to a lack of public awareness, the use of low-quality fuels, power shortages, and the use of coal.

He added that polluted air had confronted people with numerous problems, including respiratory diseases. He called on the government to find a solution to these issues.

Another resident of Kabul, Sohrab, said extreme air pollution caused smog recently in Kabul.

He explained that during morning and evening, polluted air makes it difficult for people to see things clearly.

He urged the government to focus on lowering the price of firewood so that people could use it, which would help reduce air pollution.

Samim, another inhabitant of Kabul, said that during winter season, the environment of the city becomes highly polluted due to smog.

He added that people become sick as a result of smog and polluted air, and this should be prevented.

Several other residents of Kabul also made similar complaints and called for a solution to this problem.

On the other hand, Kabul Municipality representative Nematullah Barakzai told Pajhwok that to prevent air pollution in the city, the municipality has started nighttime patrols from December 1 this year.

He said that according to municipal rules and regulations, the Municipality is monitoring high-rise buildings and public baths in Kabul to ensure they have air filtration systems in place to filter smoke during operation.

He added that this year, no one will be allowed to use coal for heating without operating air filtration systems.

Meanwhile, Director of Monitoring and Inspection at the National Environmental Protection Agency, Ahmad Faisal Briyali, said that they are continuously monitoring high-rise buildings, vehicles, baths, and factories that produce smoke.

He also urged the public to use gas and electricity as much as possible.

According to United Nations data, 98 percent of the global population breathes polluted air, which results in the death of at least 6.7 million people annually.

sa/ma