Matt O'neill's New Book, Good Mood Revolution, Presents Strategies To Achieve Lasting Happiness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Matt O'Neill releases "Good Mood Revolution" with Advantage Books

Matt O'Neill, author of“Good Mood Revolution: Igniting the Power of Conscious Happiness.”

In his new book, Good Mood Revolution, Matt O'Neill argues that negative moods can prevent us from being happy and create barriers to a fulfilling life.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Like many people, the pursuit of happiness has been Matt O'Neill's life goal. Also like many, he grew up in a household where bad moods were prevalent and struggled as an adult to maintain happiness on a daily basis. In his new book, Good Mood Revolution: Igniting The Power Of Conscious Happiness , published by Advantage Books, O'Neill argues that negative moods stand in the way of our happiness, creating a barrier to a fulfilling life. To truly thrive, he says we must first tackle these bad moods head-on.“The empowering thing to know is that the way we feel is not imposed on us by the outside world,” O'Neill says.“Our feelings are created within us, by us. When we choose conscious happiness, we choose to own our power as the master of our emotional journey. This starts by understanding why we have a tendency to feel bad sometimes.”O'Neill offers practical guidance and actionable strategies to help people overcome negativity and pave the way for a brighter, more joyful future. He built his book on years of research and his personal story. A successful real estate entrepreneur who felt unfulfilled, O'Neill pursued finding the true source of happiness. After suffering through bad moods long enough, he began researching the science of happiness.Two elements comprise our being, O'Neill contends. When we want to do what is right and good, this is our higher self or eternal soul, which aligns with the infinite love of God, and good moods naturally follow. But another part of us is the ego, which leads to bad moods by using fear, manipulation, and anger to get what it wants. The pathway O'Neill proposes to conquer bad moods and achieve lasting happiness is called“the progression of moods,” a framework he created.Part 1 of the book informs readers about the eight primary bad moods – shame, guilt, hopelessness, sadness, fear, desire, anger, and pride. When we learn the signatures of these universal bad moods, O'Neill says, we can then learn the pathways out of them and back to happiness. Part 2 teaches how to choose the eight primary good moods – humility, responsibility, confidence, acceptance, gratitude, love, joy, and peace – and includes alternative thought patterns to replace ego-thinking the absence of negative emotions, O'Neill says there is a joy that shines bright. We enhance our happiness skills by learning positive emotions, and utilizing techniques that strengthen these good feelings.About Matt O'NeillMatt O'Neill is a happiness coach and the author of Good Mood Revolution: Igniting the Power of Conscious Happiness – a book that teaches how to live our most joyful lives. He's also the host of the Good Mood Revolution podcast, where he delivers strategies to grow our happiness skills each week. Matt's teaching isn't just theory; it's tested in the real world, too. He and his wife have four young children and they run two successful businesses with $8 Million in revenues and over 80 employees.About Advantage BooksAdvantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage––The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

Shandi Thompson

Advantage Books

+1 843-414-5600

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.