Lanka T10 Super League: Kandy Bolts Win To Set Up Eliminator Clash With Galle Marvels

(MENAFN- IANS) Kandy (Sri Lanka), Dec 17 (IANS) Kandy Bolts registered an important win against Nuwara Eliya Kings by five runs as they reached the Eliminator in Lanka T10 Super League at the Pallekele International here on Tuesday. Batting first, Kandy rode on some good batting performances from opener Pathum Nissanka and Shehan Jayasuriya to put up 111/9 in 10 overs on the board.

While Nissanka struck an aggressive 14-ball 41, Jayasuriya chipped in with 33 off 11. Kasun Rajitha was the pick of the bowlers for the Kings as he bagged a four-wicket haul and returned with figures of 4-16 in two overs. Lahiru Madushanka was also among the wickets as he picked two wickets for 9 runs in his two overs.

Later, Kyle Mayers and Avishka Fernando provided a solid start to the chase as the two openers put up 42 for the first wicket in 3.2 overs. But Mayers' departure for 36 off 15 was followed by a mini-collapse that pushed the side on the back foot. Despite Fernando's 50* off 26, Nuwara Eliya Kings were restricted to 106/5 in 10 overs.

Hambantota Bangla Tigers win

Hambantota Bangla Tigers defeated Galle Marvels by five wickets in a low-scoring encounter. Chasing a target of 83, the Bangla Tigers lost early wickets but captain Shevon Daniel and Mosaddek Hossain held their nerves and took the team over the line in the final over. Jeffrey Vandersay and Binura Fernando picked up two wickets each.

Galle Marvels were earlier restricted to 82/6 in 10 overs after the Hambantota Bangla Tigers unit didn't let the batters take the upper hand. Shakib Al Hasan was the lone warrior for Marvels after he ended up getting 43* off 19.

With this win, the Bangla Tigers move to the second spot in the points table and will now take on Jaffna Titans in Qualifier 1. Galle Marvels will lock horns with Kandy Bolts in the Eliminator match. The winner of Qualifier 1 will register a place in the final while the team that loses the clash will play Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator match.