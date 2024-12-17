Discover The Transformative Power Of Nature With 'Balance With Colour Journal' By Lorraine And Dr. Bob Roberts Phd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOMAH, WI, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lorraine and Dr. Bob Roberts PhD bring a fresh perspective to personal growth and social harmony with their innovative book,“Balance With Colour Journal”. Designed as a one-year interactive guide, this journal invites readers to embrace the wisdom of Nature, balance their thoughts, and foster a positive, purposeful approach to life.The“Balance With Colour Journal” is more than just a diary; it is a tool for self-improvement and mindfulness. It introduces the Balance With Colour (BWC) technique, connecting readers with the colors found in Nature to inspire positive words and purposeful actions. By focusing on these daily reflections, users can combat negativity, build self-confidence, and foster empathy. Through this process, readers are encouraged to record their thoughts and experiences, creating a“Bowl of Wisdom” to guide their journey.What sets this journal apart is its ability to address broader societal issues. By incorporating the BWC technique into your personal and family life, schools, workplaces, and communities, it provides actionable solutions for combating challenges such as bullying, domestic violence, and men's mental health struggles.About the AuthorsLorraine and Dr. Bob Roberts bring decades of educational and cross-cultural experience to their work.Lorraine Roberts, a fourth-generation Australian raised in Indonesia, has devoted her life to fostering multicultural understanding and addressing social issues such as homelessness and domestic violence. A prolific author, Lorraine has penned a variety of works, from family histories and poetry to children's novellas and essays on public welfare. Her personal experiences with grief and trauma inspired her to create the Balance With Colour Journal, blending her passion for writing and advocacy into a tool for self-reflection and healing.Dr. Bob Roberts, originally from Liverpool, England, is a seasoned educator with extensive expertise in curriculum development and teacher training. Having taught in England, Australia, Kenya, and Papua New Guinea, Dr. Roberts has made significant contributions to mathematics education and professional development. His collaborative work with Lorraine reflects their shared commitment to fostering understanding, empathy, and balance in society.In today's fast-paced, often overwhelming world, many people find themselves teetering on the edge of stress, confusion, and even depression. Their concern for the well-being of individuals everywhere was the driving force behind creating the“Balance With Colour Journal”, its concept and technique.From personal experience, they discovered the transformative power of the Balance With Colour (BWC) concept and technique. This approach helps people stay calm, think clearly, and make wiser decisions, preventing the descent into negativity and despair. They felt compelled to share this simple yet effective method with the world. BWC is universally applicable-it transcends age, creed, and culture. It can complement existing mental wellness techniques, making it an accessible and adaptable tool for anyone. In just a few days, BWC can become a positive daily habit, bringing balance not only to individual lives but also fostering a deeper appreciation for and care of our shared planet.It's important to clarify that Balance With Colour is not a form of color therapy. Instead, it is a practical and empowering technique rooted in nature and positive action. Through this journal, they hope to inspire a healthier, more balanced approach to life for people everywhere.Message from the Authors“To appreciate the benefits of BWC it needs to be tried for a week or so. Those benefits are listed on our website.” For additional details, visit the authors' website at .The launch of the“Balance With Colour Journal” was marked by an engaging interview with esteemed host Logan Crawford on a Prime Seven Media Spotlight interview, where they delved into the concept behind the journal and its potential to positively impact lives. This broadcast served as an excellent platform to introduce the book to a wider audience and share their vision for fostering balance and mindfulness in today's challenging world. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: )“Balance With Colour Journal” empowers individuals to cultivate positivity in their lives and extend it to the world around them. Whether for personal growth or community engagement, this journal serves as a guide to creating meaningful change. The“Balance With Colour Journal” is available for purchase at Amazon, or you may click this link

