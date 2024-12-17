76 FENCE Celebrates Grand Opening And Ribbon Cutting In North Carolina, Launching Statewide Franchise Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CORNELIUS , NC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 76 FENCE, a leading provider of premium residential and commercial fencing solutions, has officially expanded into North Carolina, marking an exciting milestone for the growing franchise. Drew Myers, a seasoned leader and long-time Cornelius resident, celebrated the grand opening of two 76 FENCE locations in North Charlotte and Concord with a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this month.In addition to operating his territories, Myers has joined the brand as the regional developer for North Carolina, tasked with identifying and supporting other entrepreneurs to bring 76 FENCE's proven business model to communities across the state.“76 FENCE has built a strong reputation for exceptional service, quality products, and streamlined processes that resonate with customers,” said Myers.“As a regional developer, I'm eager to partner with other driven individuals who share our values and want to grow their own businesses while making a positive impact in their communities.”The ribbon-cutting event, hosted on December 6th at Myers' new corporate office located at 20850 Catawba Ave in Cornelious, North Carolina, highlighted the company's expansion and commitment to supporting local entrepreneurs. Guests, including local elected officials and representatives from the Lake Norman Chamber of Commerce, explored 76 FENCE's innovative customer offerings, including free estimates, on-the-spot quotes, and HOA support.“Drew's passion for both community and business development is the perfect fit for 76 FENCE as we expand in North Carolina,” said Ed Samane, Chief Executive Officer of 76 FENCE.“We're confident that his leadership will inspire other entrepreneurs to join the 76 FENCE family and bring our premium fencing solutions to territories across the state.”As a regional developer, Myers will provide hands-on support to new franchisees, including business training, operational guidance, and access to the systems that have quickly established 76 FENCE a trusted name in fencing. Franchisees benefit from a comprehensive onboarding process, ongoing training, and marketing support tailored to local markets.“With the growth and development happening across North Carolina, there is a tremendous opportunity for entrepreneurs to succeed with 76 FENCE,” Myers added.“We're not just building fences-we're building businesses that are deeply connected to the communities they serve.”76 FENCE is actively seeking franchise partners who are ready to invest in their future and bring high-quality fencing solutions to their local areas. To learn more about franchise opportunities with 76 FENCE, visit .About 76 FENCE: 76 FENCE is a leading provider of premium fencing solutions, offering both residential and commercial fencing services. The company is known for its commitment to delivering a superior customer experience through quality products, efficient service, and a seamless installation process. 76 FENCE franchisees receive comprehensive training, and ongoing support to help them succeed in their local markets. For information about franchise opportunities nationwide, please visit: . Disclaimer: The information provided is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise.

