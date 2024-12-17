Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Announces Grand Opening Of Erie, Colorado Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ERIE, Colo., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Erie, Colorado. This milestone marks another step forward as the company continues to expand its renowned early childhood education services across the Denver metro area.

The Erie

preschool, which opened its doors yesterday, Dec. 16th, will provide the same exceptional standards of care, innovative educational programs, and unique services that our families across the country have come to trust and love. This state-of-the-art facility will serve children ages six

weeks

to

six

years

old/pre-k with a curriculum and environment designed to inspire growth, creativity, and a love of learning.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Erie families into the Little Sunshine's family," said CEO Brett Roubal. "Our mission has always been to provide extraordinary care and educational experiences, and we look forward to helping children in Erie flourish while becoming a valued part of this wonderful community."

Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool is celebrated for its Reggio

Emilia-inspired

curriculum, which encourages child-led exploration and discovery while fostering cognitive, social-emotional, and physical development. Families will also enjoy access to the school's proprietary

LuvNotesTM

app, which provides real-time updates and photos throughout the day, offering peace of mind and ongoing connection with parents.

The new Erie Reggio Emilia-inspired preschool features beautifully

designed

classrooms, the company's signature architectural

playhouses, and engaging

outdoor

spaces that combine safety, security, and wonder-all thoughtfully crafted to create the ideal learning environment.

Families interested in learning more about Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool of Erie or enrolling their child are encouraged to visit the company's website to schedule a complimentary private tour and stay informed about upcoming events.

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool:

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc. now operates 41

early

learning

centers across the U.S., from Granite Bay, CA, to Nashville, TN. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure, and nurturing environment for children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten. Utilizing its Distinctive

Services and proprietary, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively

ShineTM, the company has established itself as a premier private preschool program known for excellence in early childhood education.

To learn more, visit their website: littlesunshine.

