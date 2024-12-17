Broadway Licensing Brings Holiday Charm To Life With Musical, Christmas In Connecticut

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadway Licensing , the dedicated musical imprint of Broadway Licensing Global, is excited to announce the addition of the new and joyful holiday musical, Christmas in Connecticut , to its catalog. Based on the beloved 1945 Warner Bros. Pictures film, this contemporary musical adaptation features a by Patrick Pacheco and Erik Forrest Jackson, by Tony Award-nominee Jason Howland, and lyrics by

Amanda Yesnowitz.

Pioneer Theatre Company production of Christmas in Connecticut. Photo: BW Productions.

In the story, aspiring writer, Elizabeth Sanders, moves to New York City wanting to change the world but needs to make rent.

Out of desperation, she takes a job as a columnist, doling out tips, tricks, and advice about domestic life in the country (something she knows nothing about).

Under the pseudonym Liz Lane, she sky-rockets to fame, writing weekly about cooking, marital bliss, and life in her bucolic farmhouse in Connecticut... all the while living alone in her city apartment.

When a beloved war hero who is Liz's biggest fan is invited by her publisher to her non-existent farm, Liz is forced to find a house and husband in Connecticut to keep up the façade.

Throw in her co-conspirators and some madcap locals, holiday hijinks ensue as they try to pull off the hoax.

With its zany characters, melodic score, and a heartwarming message,

Christmas in Connecticut is a crowd-pleaser for all ages and destined to become a favorite holiday tradition.

Originally commissioned by Broadway Licensing and Peter Schneider Productions, the musical had its world premiere at Goodspeed Musicals in 2022. A production at Pioneer Theatre Company followed in 2023.



Critical acclaim for the show includes the Hartford Courant praising the musical as "carefully rethought for modern sensibilities," which will "brighten your spirits."

Likewise, Gephardt Daily calls Christmas in Connecticut "a new Christmas classic."

The musical is now available for licensing for the 2025 holiday season.

"Christmas In Connecticut has been lovingly created by some friends of BLG, and friends of mine," says Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of BLG.

"The show is a cheerful modern take on a classic holiday tale,

adapted from a much-loved film into the kind of stage musical that will charm holiday audiences. How fitting it had its world premiere in Connecticut! We are delighted to offer this joyous musical to theaters and audiences around the world-and can't wait for it to become a holiday perennial."

Other hit holiday musicals represented by Broadway Licensing include

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 , The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical, and Scrooge in Rouge.

BLG is also home to play imprints, Dramatists Play Service and Playscripts, and is currently represented on Broadway by Oh, Mary . The company was recently represented on Broadway by Water for Elephants and will soon be seen be featured by the highly anticipated productions of Eureka Day and John Proctor is the Villain.

