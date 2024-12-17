US Drone Mystery: Could Robin Radar Uncover Truth? Here's What You Need To Know About This Advanced Tech

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is taking decisive action to address the surge of mysterious drone sightings across northeastern US states. Calling for the deployment of Robin Radar Systems, an advanced drone-detection technology, Schumer aims to provide local law enforcement with the tools needed to uncover the source of these unexplained aerial movements. But what is Robin Radar, and how can its cutting-edge track and identify drones with precision? Here's everything you need to know about this specialized system and its potential role in solving the drone mystery.

Chuck Schumer announced recently that he is actively working to pass a bill aimed at equipping local law enforcement with "more tools for drone detection" in response to a series of mysterious drone sightings across New Jersey, New York and northeastern US states.

Schumer's request comes in the wake of recent incidents , including New York Stewart International Airport closing temporarily due to drone activity. Schumer has specifically called on the Department of Homeland Security to deploy Robin Radar Systems, a Netherlands-based company specializing in advanced drone detection technology.

360-degree drone detection technology

Robin Radar's“360-degree technology” is designed to track drones with precision over a broad area-far more advanced than traditional linear radar systems. Siete Hamminga, CEO of Robin Radar Systems, explained to CBS News that the technology uses AI-driven radar to monitor drones within a five-kilometer radius (around three miles).

"The capability provides situational awareness-mapping flight paths and identifying where drones are coming from or where they land," Hamminga told the news outlet. He further noted that drone detection systems like Robin's are becoming critical infrastructure at locations like airports, nuclear power plants, and borders.

Current challenges: Lack of oversight & drone registration

Schumer also pointed out significant obstacles in combating these drone intrusions. Currently, only federal agencies possess the legal authority to monitor and detect drones, and there is no national drone registration system. This lack of oversight makes it difficult to determine the origins or purpose of many of these drones.

"Some are erratic, some are flying in groups. It can overwhelm traditional radar systems, which is why the new technology is crucial," Schumer added.

Following a recent drone sighting near New York Stewart Airport, New York Governor Kathy Hochul emphasized the urgency for federal support. While appreciative of assistance, Hochul tweeted:“In response to my calls for additional resources, our federal partners are sending a drone detection system to New York. I am grateful for the support, but we need more. Congress must pass a law that will give us the power to deal directly with the drones.”





| Drones hover over three US air force bases in UK – What's behind the incursion? Unidentified drone sightings in Northeast spark public concern and Government response

Residents in the northeastern United States have been reporting unexplained drone activity for weeks, fueling fears of potential foreign involvement or a government cover-up. These mysterious sightings have triggered heightened scrutiny and public debate.

| Donald Trump raises alarm over 'mystery drone' sightings in US

In response to the reports, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Defense (DOD), FBI, and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a joint statement to address the situation. The agencies emphasized that their investigations have found no evidence of a national security or public safety threat from the reported drone activity in states like New Jersey and others in the northeast.

| Former CIA officer shocks with claim about New Jersey drone mystery

The statement explained that the drone sightings are likely a mix of benign causes, including lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, law enforcement activities, and manned aircraft such as helicopters and fixed-wing planes. Additionally, the agencies noted that some reports may stem from ordinary stars or other misidentified objects.

Despite reassurances from the federal agencies, the drone activity continues to spark unease among residents, with speculation swirling about the nature of these mysterious aerial movements. Authorities have promised to remain vigilant as investigations proceed.