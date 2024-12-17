Finance Meets Culture: Akart Unveils New Designs!
12/17/2024 10:09:41 AM
Innovative financial solution akart in partnership with Visa and
the National Art Museum, introduces new card designs inspired by
the works of renowned Azerbaijani artists. In the frame of this
unique collaboration, masterpieces by Sattar Bahlulzade, Vajiha
Samadova, Mikayıl Abdullayev, Ayyub Mammadov, Tahir Salahov, Rasim
Babayev, etc. are now featured on akart.
This initiative aims to promote Azerbaijan's national heritage
by seamlessly integrating iconic national artworks into the
everyday lives of akart subscribers.
Hasan Hasanov, CEO of A-Solutions Electronic Money Organization,
stated: "Our goal is to celebrate the richness of Azerbaijani
culture through modern financial technologies. I hope this
initiative will inspire our users and art enthusiasts, making
advanced financial solutions and examples of national art
accessible to everyone."
Nurlan Hajiyev, Visa's country manager for Azerbaijan, added:
"We are delighted to collaborate with A-Solutions and the National
Art Museum to launch these unique card designs. This initiative not
only enhances our users' financial experience but also highlights
the wealth of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage. We believe that
merging art with daily financial transactions will foster greater
interest in the country's cultural heritage."
Subscribers can choose these exclusive card covers through the
akart mobile application and receive them completely free of
charge. Make your choice and enjoy a financial experience filled
with art!
The modern financial solution akart is presented by A-Solutions
Electronic Money Organization. The company started its operations
as the first electronic money organization licensed by the Central
Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 16, 2024. A-Solutions, a
subsidiary of Azercell Telecom LLC, aims to make cashless payments
accessible to everyone, including the unbanked population.
For more information:
