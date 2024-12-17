NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: TODAY's PRE-MARKET UPDATE

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York (NYSE) is proud to offer a

new daily pre-market update and additional content directly from the iconic NYSE Trading Floor.

Access the new Daily NYSE Pre-market update and additional content here:

Kristen's pre-market update is an asset for all broadcasters and online outlets to seamlessly integrate into news programming, delivering trusted, real-time financial intelligence to audiences.

Continue Reading

DAILY NYSE PRE-MARKET UPDATE

Kristen Scholer, Senior Markets Anchor, NYSE,

delivers a daily pre-market update that includes key insights into the trading day ahead leading up to the NYSE's Opening Bell.

NYSE ORIGINAL CONTENT:

Elevate your reporting with the latest market insights and content from the NYSE , the world's leading financial marketplace by leveraging a range of exclusive NYSE content including:



NYSE Photo Highlights:

NYSE-listed companies, Trading Floor moments, Leadership events.

NYSE B-Roll Footage:

NYSE Trading Floor, Market milestones, and Bell-ringing events.

NYSE Original Content:



Floor Talk:

Exclusive interviews with industry trend-setters and innovators.



Inside the ICE House Podcast: Conversations with CEO, founders, and leaders. Taking Stock:

Go face-to-face with visionary entrepreneurs who are redefining sectors.

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

