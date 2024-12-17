New Book By Neal Schaffer Offers Digital Marketing Playbook For Entrepreneurs And Small Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Discover Digital Threads by Neal Schaffer: The definitive playbook for small businesses and entrepreneurs navigating the digital-first marketing landscape.

Neal Schaffer launches Digital Threads, the Best-Seller empowering small businesses with a proven playbook for digital-first marketing success.

- Neal Schaffer, Author, Digital Threads

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global keynote speaker, Fractional CMO, university educator, and internationally recognized author Neal Schaffer is proud to announce the launch of his sixth book, Digital Threads: The Small Business and Entrepreneur Playbook for Digital First Marketing. Written in response to the ever-growing need for effective digital marketing, the book is the playbook for SMEs looking to transform their online presence and has already achieved the coveted Amazon Best-Seller status.

The world of digital marketing is evolving at an incredible pace, and what might have worked 12 months ago might no longer be effective. For Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), navigating the complexity of online marketing has never been more challenging. As an experienced Fractional CMO, keynote speaker, and university educator, Neal Schaffer understands the hurdles entrepreneurs and small businesses are facing today and is on a mission to help them transform their marketing.

After the launch of his fourth book in 2020, The Age of Influence, which was dedicated to influencer marketing, Neal was immediately approached by several businesses seeking help on how they could embrace influencers. However, seeing that many of these entrepreneurs and startups were undervaluing, or not fully maximizing, more traditional digital marketing strategies, he was inspired to begin writing his latest offering, Digital Threads: The Small Business and Entrepreneur Playbook for Digital First Marketing.

Digital Threads aims to act as a comprehensive guide for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and content creators struggling to navigate the complex world of digital marketing. Utilizing his vast experience as a Fractional Chief Marketing Officer, Neal takes readers through the processes of establishing a powerful online presence, leveraging social media to increase reach and generate sales, and how to harness the power of modern AI tools to accelerate growth, all without having to break the bank.

Packed with expert guidance, real-world examples, and genuinely actionable insights, Digital Threads provides the essential tools and knowledge needed to excel in the modern world. Just published on October 1st, 2024, and available everywhere, the book has been incredibly well received, already achieving Amazon Best Seller status within the popular Marketing for Small Businesses category.

Digital Threads is already the recipient of multiple awards, including being named the winner of the 2024 Goody Business Book Awards - Marketing - Digital Marketing, 2024 International Firebird Book Award - Business - Entrepreneurship & Small Business and 2024 American Book Fest Best Book Awards - Business: Marketing & Advertising, alongside being a finalist in the Entrepreneur - Small Business category for the Goody Business Book Awards and Business: Entrepreneurship & Small Business category for the American Book Fest Best Book Awards.

Speaking on achieving Best Seller status, Neal Schaffer said,“I'm honored that Digital Threads has been so warmly received already. I know first-hand how difficult it can be for entrepreneurs and small businesses to stand out today, and the ever-evolving nature of digital marketing makes it incredibly challenging for companies on limited resources to stay up to date.

In this book, my aim is to help these organizations by providing the tools and insight needed to build a strong foundation for their business and seize the many opportunities digital marketing can provide. The feedback I've had so far from readers, clients, and other digital marketing educators has been fantastic, and I'm looking forward to collaborating with them further and helping them on their journey.”

Digital Threads: The Small Business and Entrepreneur Playbook for Digital First Marketing is available now via Amazon , retailing at $9.99 for Kindle, $19.95 for Paperback, and $29.95 for the Hardcover version. An Audiobook version narrated by Neal is also available now via Audible. You can also purchase Digital Threads worldwide in all its formats at any of these book retailers .

Any journalists, podcasters, bloggers, or educators interested in review copies should contact Neal via his website here: or email him directly to ....

About Neal Schaffer

Neal Schaffer is a globally recognized digital marketing expert, keynote speaker, and author of six books, including Digital Threads. As a Fractional CMO, university educator at Rutgers Business School and UCLA Extension, and host of the Your Digital Marketing Coach podcast, Neal empowers businesses with actionable strategies to thrive in today's digital-first world.

Neal Schaffer

PDCA Social

+1 888-635-3588

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

X

Facebook

TikTok

The Unboxing of - and Introduction to - Digital Threads

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.