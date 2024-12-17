Canon Central And North Africa Collaborates With Al Amel Association To Provide Creative Engagement For Children

(MENAFN- APO Group)



Creative Engagement: Canon's photography training and Creative Park activities provide children with special needs and their guardians a space to and explore creative expression together. Moments of Joy: The initiative equips families with tools to capture special moments and nurture joyful, enriching experiences.

Canon Central and North Africa (Canon-CNA ), a leader in imaging solutions, is proud to announce its collaboration with the Al Amel Association, a non-profit organisation based in Ben Aknoun Parc, Algeria, that provides equine therapy and creative engagement for children and adolescents. This initiative, rooted in the spirit of community and giving, focuses on providing children with special needs creative outlets that engage their minds in unique and enriching ways.

In support of the Al Amel Association's mission to help children thrive through psychomotor support using sports, drawing, and more, Canon conducted regular workshops for the association staff and guardians of the children. These workshops provided them with training in photography and Canon's Creative Park activities. Additionally, Canon has opened a Creative Park and Photography Studio within the premises of Al Amel, offering a dedicated space where guardians can engage with their kids in art and craft activities and capture wonderful moments of their children and family. By equipping them with these skills and creating an engaging environment, Canon aims to empower families to bond, express themselves creatively, and preserve precious memories together.



Canon's Creative Park

is an innovative platform that offers a variety of free printable crafts, activities, and templates designed to inspire creativity for people of all ages. For children, engaging in such activities plays a vital role in developing fine motor skills, enhancing focus, and nurturing their imaginative thinking. By introducing these creative pursuits, the initiative aims to provide a fun, engaging outlet that supports their cognitive and emotional development.



In addition to this, the photography training provided to guardians holds deep significance. Caring for children with special needs can be a demanding journey, and empowering these guardians with photography skills offers them a way to capture the “Moments of Joy” as their children participate in different activities. This act of preserving precious memories not only creates a lasting bond but also allows them to celebrate and cherish their child's growth and happiness in a profoundly meaningful way.



Somesh Adukia, Managing Director, Canon Central&North Africa shared: “At Canon, we recognise the power of giving and the importance of community in shaping a brighter future, especially for children in need of support. By working alongside the Al Amel Association, we're able to amplify our impact and provide opportunities for growth, creativity, and self-expression. By empowering guardians with new skills and creating opportunities for meaningful engagement, we aim to build a network of encouragement that uplifts the lives of these young people, helping them feel valued and supported. Through initiatives like photography training and Creative Park activities, we're enabling families to capture and cherish 'Moments of Joy,' fostering bonds that bring lasting happiness and inspiration.”

“Canon's commitment to supporting and empowering local communities embodies its corporate philosophy of Kyosei, which emphasizes living and working together harmoniously for the common good. This approach demonstrates Canon's investment in people and reflects its broader vision of making a positive contribution to society, rooted in a deep belief in collective progress and inclusivity.”

Earlier this year, Canon's management team, accompanied by the in-country team employees in Algeria, visited the association's facilities to engage with the children in a heartwarming colouring activity. The event brought about much joy and inspired creativity, embodying the company's mission to bring people together through technology and community engagement.



Mariama Benoufella - President of Al Amel Association mentioned:“Partnering with Canon Central and North Africa allows us to provide a more enriching experience for the children entrusted to our care. The company's expertise and support enable us to capture moments that truly matter. Together, we're building a supportive community that nurtures young lives and enhances a brighter future.”

This partnership is a continuation of Canon's broader efforts to support and empower communities in Africa through targeted social responsibility initiatives. By embracing technology and cultivating creativity, the company is helping individuals and organisations enrich lives and create brighter futures.



Since its establishment in 2010, the Al Amel Association has worked tirelessly to create a nurturing environment where over 200 children and adolescents between the ages of 2 and 27, alongside 30 volunteers, 4 psychologists, and an array of therapeutic animals, can thrive in contact with nature. The association's mission aligns closely with Canon's ethos of creating positive change in society by focusing on the well-being of children in need.



