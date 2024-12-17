UGM Dallas Celebrates 75 Years Of Transforming Lives

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Gospel Mission (UGM) Dallas marked 75 years of life-changing service with an inspiring anniversary dinner. The evening featured a special message from the 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, and Mrs. Laura Bush, who joined in celebrating the mission's legacy of hope and transformation. Event Photos

Bruce Butler, CEO of UGM Dallas, reflected on the milestone:

"Seventy-five years ago, Union Gospel Mission Dallas began as a beacon of hope, and today, we remain unwavering in our mission to serve those in need. This celebration is not just about the past but about the lives transformed and the future we are building together. The generosity and faithfulness of our supporters enable us to continue transforming lives, one person at a time." Click for 75th Anniversary Video

Transformational Impact Through the Years

Since its founding in 1949, UGM Dallas has been a cornerstone of support, offering critical services and fostering lasting change. Highlights of the mission's impact include:



4,000+ veterans served



3,270,837 nights of shelter provided



12,131,591 meals served



3,952,165 chapel services held



2,200,926 Bible studies conducted

36,360 hours of recovery and counseling services offered

In 2024 alone, UGM Dallas provided 695,624 meals and 173,906 nights of shelter , embodying its unwavering commitment to serving the community's most vulnerable.

A Vision for the Future

The 43rd President and Mrs. Bush shared words of encouragement, emphasizing the importance of community and hope in overcoming life's challenges and to remain steadfast in supporting the mission's work.

As UGM Dallas looks ahead, it remains committed to its mission of "transforming lives to end homelessness one person at a time." The organization calls on the community to join them in ensuring that no one is left without a path to hope, dignity, and a brighter future.

For more information about UGM Dallas, how to support its programs, or to get involved, visit .

