Armitron Celebrates 50 Years Of Impact With Year-Long Charity Partnerships, Donating Watches To Support Women's Empowerment, Wellness, And Kindness

Armitron Is Honoring Each Month in 2025 by Donating 50 Watches to a Different Charity Organization, Supporting Causes that Inspire Change and Reflect Their Core Values

In celebration of its 50th anniversary in 2025, Armitron ( ), is marking a half-century of watchmaking with a year-long initiative focused on giving back to communities nationwide. Rooted in a legacy of craftsmanship and community engagement, Armitron will partner with one selected charity each month throughout the year. Each organization will align with one of Armitron's four value pillars: sustainability, women's empowerment, wellness, and kindness . Armitron seeks to shed light on causes that resonate with the brand while directly supporting those by continuing to be a pioneer for change.

As part of the initiative, each selected charity will receive 50 Armitron watches , symbolizing the brand's dedication to its communities. The donations, totaling 600 watches over the year, aim to raise awareness and support individuals within the causes. For Armitron, this movement represents both a celebration of its heritage and a commitment to making a lasting impact through partnerships that reflect the company's core values.

"Celebrating our 50th year at Armitron is a milestone as we reflect on our journey and look ahead to an even brighter future," states Bobbie Weichselbaum, CEO of E. Gluck Corporation. "Our recent rebranding has been about more than a refreshed look; it's been a recommitment to our values and what Armitron stands for. The milestone is not only a celebration of our foundation we have built, but also a launchpad into a new era to focus on being a trailblazer for change."

Below is a preview of Armitron's selection of each monthly partner:

- The Blue Card Fund : Provides direct financial assistance and emotional support to needy Holocaust survivors in need of basic necessities such as food and healthcare.- Think Kindness : Inspires acts of kindness in schools and communities, inspiring every person, no matter their circumstances, to have the ability to change the world.- Dress for Success ® Worldwide : Supports more than 130 affiliates in more than 20 countries to empower under/unemployed women to achieve economic independence by providing no-fee programming, development tools, support networks, and professional attire to thrive in work and life.- Kindness : Builds a kinder planet through world-renowned scientific research on kindness, creating programs like Learn Kind, a free K-8 curriculum, and the Kindness Quotient (KQ), a questionnaire to discover how kind you are.- Active Minds : Champions mental health awareness and education for youth and young adults, fostering lasting change in the community.- Sanctuary for Families : Supports survivors of domestic violence, sex trafficking, and related forms of gender violence in New York.- Wounded Warrior Project ® (WWP): Offers free programs and services in mental and brain health, career counseling, benefits, physical health and wellness, advocacy, and long-term rehabilitative care for veterans, their families, and caregivers.- Girls Inc .: Prepares girls for success by equipping them with the leadership skills needed for lifelong achievement.- Global Citizen : An advocacy organization on a mission to end extreme poverty within our lifetime.- Foundation for Women Warriors : Supports and empowers women veterans through programs dedicated to honoring their service.- Veterans Watchmaker Initiative : Teaches disabled veterans the art of watchmaking, offering the only U.S. technical school dedicated to them.- The Jed Foundation (JED) : Protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults.

Armitron's latest initiative continues the brand's legacy of meaningful partnerships leading up to its 50th-anniversary celebration. Armitron collaborated with

Susan G. Komen

to raise breast cancer awareness and supported the

Wildlife Conservation Society

with donations aimed at protecting wildlife and natural habitats worldwide. The brand also maintains a partnership with

#TideOceanSA , transforming ocean waste into eco-friendly timepieces.

ABOUT ARMITRON®

Since 1975, Armitron® has been devoted to nurturing the spirit of individuality with high-quality, high-style watches at accessible price points, driven by the understanding that a timepiece is both a common thread and a distinguishing factor. As a brand underneath the E. Gluck Corporation umbrella, Armitron® connects prestige and curation with unprecedented value and convenience. E. Gluck Corporation manufactures watches under its flagship proprietary brand, Armitron. The company also manufactures watches for major fashion brands, including Anne Klein, Nine West, Vince Camuto, Steve Madden, and Joseph Abboud. Proudly headquartered in New York, Armitron is an Official Timepiece of the New York Yankees. For more information, visit

.

