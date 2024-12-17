Russia Arrests Man For Handing Ukraine Data On Military Assets In Occupied Crimea
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russia's FSB federal Security Service detained a resident of Yalta for allegedly "transferring" to the Ukrainian government data on military equipment deployed on the peninsula. This was reported by "Crimea Realii" with reference to Russian media, Ukrinform reports.
In the video released by the Occupation authorities, the detainee is shown testifying that he reached out to the defense intelligence chief“Kyrylo Budanov's Telegram channel" before proceeding with executing certain tasks.
It is noted that a Russian-controlled "court" in Simferopol ruled to remand the man in custody for two months.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Kerch resident was sentenced to 15 years in prison in Crimea for an alleged clandestine cooperation with Ukraine's SBU Security Service.
