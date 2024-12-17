Nancy Pelosi undergoes hip replacement surgery due to accident

(MENAFN) Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi underwent hip replacement surgery following a fall during a congressional trip to Europe, according to a statement from her office on Sunday. The surgery took place at Landstuhl Base in Germany, and Pelosi, 84, is reportedly recovering well.



Pelosi sustained the injury during an official event in Luxembourg on Saturday. Her office initially acknowledged the accident but only confirmed that she had broken her hip the following day. After being evaluated at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg, she was transferred to the US military base for the procedure.



Pelosi was in Luxembourg as part of a bipartisan delegation to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, a major World War II engagement. Elected to Congress in 1987, Pelosi served as House Speaker from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023. She was recently reelected for a historic 20th term. Pelosi has been a prominent figure in Washington, leading two impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump and playing a key role in discussions about President Joe Biden's potential reelection campaign.

MENAFN17122024000045015687ID1109001510