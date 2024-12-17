India Eyes 100 Pc Indigenous Naval Platforms: Vice-Admiral Pendharkar At Defence MSME Conclave

(MENAFN- KNN India) Visakhapatnam, Dec 17 (KNN) The second 'Regional Defence MSME Conclave' convened in Visakhapatnam on Monday, December 16, bringing together key stakeholders from India's defence sector.

Organised by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and the Confederation of Indian (CII) in collaboration with the Department of Defence Production, the event underscored the nation's strategic objectives in defence self-reliance.

Vice-Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, delivered a pivotal keynote address articulating India's ambitious goal of achieving 100% indigenous naval platforms.

He emphasised that realising this vision demands a multifaceted approach, including fostering innovation, intensifying research and development efforts, and integrating emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, robotics, and additive manufacturing.

The conclave highlighted the critical role of collaboration among Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), academic institutions, and large defence manufacturers.

M. Abhishikth Kishore, APIIC Vice-Chairman and State Industries Director, outlined state-level initiatives to develop a robust industrial ecosystem, including the implementation of Special Industry Clusters.

Addressing the technical challenges in defence manufacturing, Commodore Hemant Khatri, Chairman and Managing Director, Hindustan Shipyard Ltd., stressed the importance of developing skilled professionals capable of meeting global shipbuilding standards.

The event, marking SIDM's first conclave in Visakhapatnam, attracted over 200 participants, including MSMEs, naval officials, and industry leaders.

A notable feature of the event was a comprehensive Tech Expo showcasing innovative technologies in underwater systems, anti-corrosion solutions, unmanned marine technologies, and advanced surveillance systems.

Representatives from major defence corporations including Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., L&T, Bharat Dynamics Ltd., and others engaged in strategic meetings with regional MSMEs, focusing on strengthening supply chain integration.

Founded in 2017 under CII's umbrella, SIDM represents over 700 defence manufacturers and has been instrumental in promoting policy advocacy, capacity building, and international cooperation.

The conclave served as a critical platform for discussing the expanded role of MSMEs in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem, highlighting the sector's potential for technological innovation and strategic self-sufficiency.

