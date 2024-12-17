Middle East, Africa Spend $3Bn On Employee Training: Hesham Mansour

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Nearly $3bn was spent on employee training across the Middle East and Africa in 2024, according to Hesham Mansour, chairperson of the International Assessment and Development Summit. Mansour revealed the figure while emphasizingthat in human capital is a top priority during the summit's opening on December 14.

The summit, held in the New Administrative Capital, brought together officials and private sector leaders in Egypt. It was organised by Heart to Heart Consulting in collaboration with its international partner Talogy, and under the patronage of Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development.

Mansour noted that despite the significant investment in employee training, many programmes are not based on scientific methodologies, leading to reduced returns. He stressed the need to link recruitment, promotion, and training to a comprehensive employee assessment and evaluation system.

Mansour compared assessment to a doctor's diagnosis, stating that improving employee performance cannot occur without precise scientific assessment. Companies that adopt systematic evaluations achieve better results in developing human resources and boosting productivity, Mansour added.

Hesham Badr, Deputy Minister of Planning and Supervisor of the Egypt Government Excellence Award, said that thesummit is a key platform for learning and knowledge exchange. He affirmed that assessment has become essential for training employees and enhancing government performance. The Egypt Government Excellence Award aims to evaluate and develop performance innovatively, motivating employees and showcasing government excellence to improve public services and align with sustainable development goals, according to Badr.

During a session on the cost of wrong hires, Hatem El Wardani, General Manager of AstraZeneca Egypt, said that recruitment begins with a clear definition of the employee's role and desired outcomes. He stressed the importance of thorough candidate filtering, which includes eliminating unconscious biases and using diverse panels of experts. Leadership behaviour assessments, competency tests, and emotional intelligence evaluations are crucial for a comprehensive hiring process, El Wardani said. He also noted the need for clear role expectations and proactive measures within the first 90 days to mitigate risks from unsuitable hires.

Shaimaa El Ashry, an operations management consultant, addressed the generational gap in the workplace during a session on“Analyzing and Understanding Generation Z”. She explained that the entry of Generation Z, those born after millennials, has created significant differences between older generations' traditional management styles and younger generations' innovative approaches. Generation Z currently represents about 20% of the workforce, El Ashry said. She emphasized the importance of adapting workplace policies to accommodate their fresh perspectives, technological expertise, and digital learning capabilities. She concluded that organisations embracing this generational shift would achieve significant progress toward their strategic goals.

Abdel Rahman Hesham, Director of Innovation and Marketing at Heart to Heart Consulting, launched an interactive card game as part of gamification in learning movement. The game, given as a gift to attendees, simulates the reality of human development in an engaging and practical way. It allows participants to experience performance evaluation, address unexpected challenges, and create development plans while considering budget constraints. Hesham stated that successful leadership is built on inspiration and respect, and that every workplace interaction is an opportunity to reinforce values of kindness, compassion, and understanding.

Heart to Heart Consulting announced the launch of the second edition of the summit in 2025, which will include international experts, in-depth studies, and partnerships with the public and private sectors. The goal is to advance human capital investment, improve employee performance, and elevate service quality. Daily News Egypt was the media partner of the summit.