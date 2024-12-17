The Power Of Face-To-Face Communication In Middle Eastern Business

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) For centuries, business leaders and traders have traveled far and wide and braved challenging conditions to conduct commerce in person. Today, however, virtual communication technologies make it possible to meet via a screen, eliminating excessive time and costs. Still, in places like the Middle East, where the business culture is deeply rooted in personal relationships and trust, can virtual meetings fully replace face-to-face interactions?

I have thought about this question quite often during my last three years as President of the ICC International Court of Arbitration. I have traveled extensively in this time, visiting over 50 cities worldwide, including stops in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Istanbul, and Riyadh, some of these multiple times. Despite the convenience and increasing reliability of virtual tools, my main takeaway is that there is no substitute for face-to-face human connections, especially in cultures where relationships are central to collaboration and success.

Building Trust Beyond Words

Earlier this year, the ICC, in collaboration with Jus Connect and McCann, published The Truth about Cross-Cultural B2B Relationships, a report that surveyed 1,700 professionals across nine countries about how businesses in different regions approach communication and relationships. The findings revealed that in the Middle East, trust and emotional chemistry between business partners take precedence over purely transactional concerns. Collaboration and personal rapport are the bedrock of business success in the region, the report found.

This makes in-person meetings invaluable in the Middle East. While virtual interactions are efficient, they don't allow for the deeper communications that take place in face-to-face encounters. Non-verbal cues-such as body language, facial expressions, and tone of voice-play an essential role in navigating business discussions. You can gauge sincerity and build trust in these conversations, which are the building blocks for long-term relationships. In Middle Eastern cultures, where personal bonds often hold greater weight than written contracts, these nuances are vital.

Relationships Drive Business in the Middle East

Middle Eastern business culture is built on personal connections. A meaningful relationship takes time to build, requiring repeated interactions that demonstrate commitment, respect, and mutual understanding. Hospitality is a cornerstone of these interactions, with shared meals or informal conversations providing an opportunity to connect on a more personal level.

Unlike virtual meetings, which are often limited to exchanging information, face-to-face encounters convey a sense of presence and attentiveness that can strengthen bonds. A genuine smile, an attentive nod, or engaging in active listening all signal respect- and are qualities highly valued in Middle Eastern business.

Acknowledging Individual Differences

It is important to remember, however, that while cultural patterns can provide helpful guidance, businesses and individuals are unique. Not everyone will conform to the norms of their region or culture, and maintaining an open mind is essential. By approaching every interaction with flexibility and curiosity, business leaders can better navigate both cultural expectations and the unique personalities they encounter.

Why Face-to-Face Remains Irreplaceable

The limitations of virtual communication, as well as its advantages, became evident during the pandemic when most in-person encounters were replaced by digital interactions. While technology allowed business communications to continue, it also highlighted some drawbacks: a lack of immediacy and depth. In-person, leaders can pick up on subtle expressions, tonal shifts, and micro-reactions that reveal far more than words alone.

Making the effort to meet stakeholders in person also demonstrates commitment. I have seen firsthand the benefits of visiting a colleague's home city or office, discovering their culture and how they work, and getting to know what their life is like. This is a sign of respect and genuine interest in them and the partnership you are building together. It's not just about the details of the business deal but fostering deeper connections that will endure.

Leadership in a Hybrid World

While technology will continue to play a critical role in global business to connect people in far-flung places, in-person meetings remain a pillar of effective communication.

By balancing the convenience of virtual tools with the authenticity of face-to-face interactions, leaders can navigate cultural nuances, strengthen connections, and create meaningful partnerships. As I have learned from my interactions in the Middle East, building trust requires not only words but also being there in person.









Claudia Salomon is the President of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) International Court of Arbitration.







