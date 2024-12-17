Amir, Turkish President Discuss Strategic Ties, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of the Republic of Turkiye, HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the strategic ties between the two countries and avenues for strengthening and enhancing them across various fields.

This came during HH the Amir's meeting with HE the Turkish President at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they shared perspectives on a range of issues and developments on the regional and global stages, especially the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as the latest developments in Syria.

The meeting was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, alongside high-ranking officials, members of the delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

From the Turkish side, the meeting was attended by HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, and several senior officials.

HH the Amir arrived in Ankara, early on Tuesday, in a working visit to the Republic of Turkiye, where His Highness was welcomed by HE Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan.