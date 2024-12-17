Ooredoo Appoints Group Regional CEO For Middle East Region

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Ooredoo yesterday announced the appointment of Nasser bin Hamad bin Nasser Al Thani (pictured) as Group Regional CEO for the Middle East, effective 16 December 2024.

As part of Ooredoo Group's organisational restructuring, the roles of Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Deputy Group CEO have been eliminated.

The new structure introduces two Group Regional CEO positions, each responsible for a specific region. Sheikh Nasser will oversee operations in Kuwait, Oman, and Iraq, while current Group Regional CEO for North Africa and Asia, Ahmad Abdulaziz Al Neama, will continue to oversee operations in Tunisia, Algeria, Indonesia, Maldives, and Palestine.

Sheikh Faisal bin Thani Al Thani, Chairman, Ooredoo Group, said:“Sheikh Nasser has a proven track record of delivering excellence and driving growth within Ooredoo. His deep understanding of our operations, coupled with his strategic vision, positions him perfectly to lead the next phase of our regional growth and transformation. We are confident his leadership will further strengthen Ooredoo's position as a digital enabler in our markets.”