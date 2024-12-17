Qatar's Economy Continues Crucial QNV 2030-Steered Milestones

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's has achieved significant multi-sector milestones steered by the Qatar National Vision 2030, with the Gulf state remarkably transforming from a predominantly hydrocarbon-based economy into a diversified and knowledge-based one.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s outlook for Qatar says the country would see a two- percent 2024-25 real growth, driven by“public investment, spillovers from the ongoing expansion project, and strong tourism”.

The final statement for the IMF's Article IV consultation mission in Qatar projected a medium-term annual growth of about 4.75 percent, supported by the significant North Field expansion project, totaling the country's annual LNG production to 142 million tons per annum (mtpa) and the Third National Development Strategy (NDS-3).

This growth is manifested across all Qatar's dynamic economic sectors, especially in energy, with the latter achieving oil, gas and petrochemical milestones both locally and abroad. QatarEnergy plays a leading role in optimally investing the country's natural resources of oil and gas, in accordance with the QNV 2030.

Besides the North Field LNG expansion project, the energy giant is also in partnership with ExxonMobil for the Golden Pass LNG export terminal on the US Gulf Coast near Sabine Pass, Texas, with annual capacity of 18 mtpa.

In September 2024, QatarEnergy held a naming ceremony for six LNG carriers as part of Doha's 128-vessel shipbuilding program.

In February 2024, Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani laid the foundations for the Ras Laffan petrochemicals complex, a huge venture consisting of the Middle East's largest ethane cracker and one of the largest worldwide with a capacity of 2.1 million tonnes a year of ethylene.

Turning to clean energy, under the patronage of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani recently laid the groundbreaking for the Blue Ammonia Plant project. The world's largest of its kind, the project in Mesaieed is a significant QatarEnergy milestone to produce low-carbon ammonia, a key solution in the clean energy transition.

The plant will be supplied with more than 35 MW of electricity from the solar power plant currently under construction in Mesaieed Industrial City. World-class solar projects in Al Kharsaah, Ras Laffan, Mesaieed and Dukhan will double the country's solar power generation capacity to around 4,000 MW by 2030.

Meanwhile, QatarEnergy, supported by the directives of the country's wise leadership, is expanding its exploration and drilling operations in a bid to achieve further growth.

Qatar Energy is working to achieve the NDS-3 objectives with a keen eye for sustainability issues. Qatar Energy pays great attention to enhancing the country's LNG production capacity as the key tributary to the GDP in addition to petrochemical industries.

In this regard, it has built partnerships with many international companies, one of the most important returns of which was the transfer of knowledge to a new generation of Qatari youth.

Under the generous directives of HH the Amir, QatarEnergy has charted out a new path that will put it on the road to becoming one of the best energy companies in the world.

It has adopted an updated business strategy based on its recent progress, taking into account supply and demand, potential risks and opportunities, and global trends, especially with regard to efforts to low-carbon energy transition. In this context, it has worked to pay attention to sustainability issues, as QatarEnergy launched its updated sustainability strategy that emphasizes its commitment, as a major energy producer, to responsible production of clean energy at affordable prices to facilitate the transition to low-carbon energy. The number of new companies registered on the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) platform in 2024 exceeded 760 up from 327 in 2023, a more than 130 percent increase bringing the total number to over 2,200 companies.

In 2024, the QFC signed more than 15 MoUs with prestigious local and international institutions, including Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Masraf Al Rayan, Meeza, Hashgraph Association, Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, the Financial Services Development Council of Hong Kong, the Canadian Arab Business Council, and Casablanca Finance City.

With the aim of facilitating the establishment of businesses in Qatar, the QFC signed an MoU with the Qatar Media City, and a cooperation agreement with the Qatar Science and Technology Park.