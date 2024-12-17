Volkswagen employees stage warning strikes over Germany

(MENAFN) Volkswagen workers in Germany will launch warning strikes on Monday, marking the first large-scale walkouts at the automaker’s domestic plants since 2018, labor union IG Metall announced.



The strikes come amid escalating tensions between Europe’s largest carmaker and its workforce over proposed mass layoffs, wage reductions, and potential plant closures—measures Volkswagen says may be unavoidable due to increased Chinese competition and declining consumer demand.



Following failed negotiations over wages and job security, labor representatives voted on November 22 to proceed with limited strikes starting in early December, a news agency reported.



“If necessary, this will be the toughest collective bargaining battle Volkswagen has ever seen,” IG Metall negotiator Thorsten Groeger stated.



Volkswagen, for its part, emphasized its commitment to dialogue and finding a sustainable resolution. “Volkswagen respects the right of employees to take part in a warning strike,” a company spokesperson said, adding that preparations had been made to ensure basic customer supply and minimize disruptions.



In Germany, warning strikes typically last only a few hours, serving as a preliminary escalation in labor disputes.

MENAFN17122024000045016755ID1109002617