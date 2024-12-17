Zelenskyy addresses food aid to Syria through Grain from Ukraine program

(MENAFN) Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed providing food assistance to Syria as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative during a meeting with officials.



In his evening address, Zelenskyy stated, “Today, I discussed with our government officials – the of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food – the issue of food assistance under the ‘Grain from Ukraine’ program, including aid for Syria. This is our humanitarian program, which has already contributed significantly to stabilizing the food situation in vulnerable regions around the world.”



Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is currently capable of supplying Syria with critical food staples such as wheat, flour, and oil, which are essential for global food security.



“We are coordinating with our partners and the Syrian side to address logistical issues. We will certainly support this region so that stability there can become a foundation for us in moving toward real peace,” he added.



Meanwhile, Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler affirmed Turkey’s willingness to offer military assistance to Syria's new administration if an official request is made.



