Bosch job cuts put up to 10,000 German roles at risk

(MENAFN) Bosch, the world’s leading auto supplier, has unveiled several staff reduction plans that could jeopardize between 8,000 and 10,000 jobs in Germany, the company's deputy supervisory board chairman revealed on Wednesday.



Frank Sell, who also leads the works council of Bosch's core Mobility Solutions division, criticized the situation, describing the resulting atmosphere within the company as “absolutely unbearable.”



According to a news agency, Bosch currently employs approximately 135,000 people in Germany.



When asked if workers might strike, similar to recent actions at Volkswagen, Sell stated that labor representatives and unions would prepare an action plan for 2025, which may include strike actions.



Europe’s automakers are grappling with weakened demand and a slower-than-expected transition to electric vehicles. German manufacturers, in particular, face significant challenges, including high operational costs and increasing competition from lower-priced Chinese automakers.



Stefan Grosch, a Bosch management board member responsible for human resources, defended the cuts during a media call, arguing they were essential to maintaining Bosch’s competitiveness amid broader struggles within the automotive industry.

