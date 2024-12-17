Hannah Kobayashi Returns To US After Missing For Weeks, But Her Disappearance Remains A Mystery

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hannah Kobayashi, the 23-year-old Maui woman whose sudden disappearance last month sparked a widespread search, has returned safely to the United States after a journey through Mexico. Breaking her silence with an emotional statement, Kobayashi shared that she is still trying to process her experiences but did not reveal details about her time in Mexico or the events leading to her disappearance. As she navigates this new chapter, questions about her journey and the circumstances of her time away continue to linger.

Kobayashi, 23, crossed the border back into the US from Mexico on Sunday (December 15), and issued a statement on Monday (December 16) through her aunt, Larie Pidgeon.

“At daybreak on December 15, I crossed the border back into the United States,” Kobayashi said in her statement to USA Today.“My focus now is on my healing, my peace, and my creativity. I am deeply grateful to my family and everyone who has shown me kindness and compassion during this time.”

Kobayashi did not disclose details about her time in Mexico or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. She added,“I was unaware of everything that was happening in the media while I was away, and I am still processing it all.”

She also requested privacy during this period, stating,“I kindly ask for respect for myself, my family, and my loved ones as I navigate through this challenging time. Thank you for your understanding.”

Timeline of events

Kobayashi , an aspiring photographer, had traveled to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on November 8 en route to New York City for a new job and to visit family. However, she missed her connecting flight and told her family she would sleep at the airport and explore Los Angeles the following day.

Concern grew when her communication with family abruptly ceased, leading them to report her missing on November 13. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) took over the case two days later.

Tragedy amid the search

During the search, Kobayashi's father, Ryan Kobayashi, traveled from Hawaii to Los Angeles to help locate her. Tragically, he died by suicide on November 24 in a parking lot near LAX. The family described the loss as a“devastating tragedy”.

Police later revealed that Kobayashi had crossed into Mexico voluntarily, describing her as“voluntarily missing.” Last week, her family confirmed she had been found safe, though they did not specify when or where she was located.

Case closure by LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) expressed relief at Kobayashi's identification by her family, and concluded its investigation into the disappearance. It stated,“We are happy to learn that Hannah has been found safe. Now that we have this new information, this has become a private matter, and we will wrap up our investigation.”

Family's emotional struggles

In a Facebook post on December 12, Kobayashi's sister, Sydni , confirmed her safety but noted that the family had only phone contact to verify her well-being, with her exact location remaining unclear. Sydni shared the emotional toll the family faced, including grief over their father's death and the intense public scrutiny during the search. She called for understanding and compassion, describing the journey as one of immense pain.

Kobayashi's return marks the end of a troubling chapter for her family, who endured weeks of uncertainty and loss.