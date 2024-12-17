Delhi L-G Honours DDA Officials For Efforts During G20 Summit

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Acknowledging the contribution of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in the holistic development of the city, Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday honoured officials of the agency for their role in the successful conduct of the G20 Summit last year.

In his maiden visit to the DDA Head Office since taking charge as Chairman of DDA, L-G Saxena highlighted the remarkable contributions of the Authority in the recent past which has transformed its image.

These include preparing Delhi to host global dignitaries during the G20 Summit, rejuvenating the Yamuna, creating recreational green spaces like Baansera and Asita for public use, and restoring significant historical landmarks such as Vasudev Ghat, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, and St. James Church.

Baansera, located at Sarai Kale Khan on the western bank of the Yamuna, is a green zone developed as the Capital's first bamboo-themed public space. Spread over an area of 12-15 hectares, Baansera falls within the 163 hectares of the Kalindi Aviral project and aims to restore and rejuvenate the floodplains of the Yamuna.

The L-G also remotely inaugurated DDA's Housing kiosk at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station to provide help to home buyers.

He also distributed appreciation certificates to the DDA officers who played a critical role in the successful execution of the G20 Summit, recognising their dedication and hard work.

On the occasion, the L-G also paid floral tribute to M. Visvesvaraya on the premises of the DDA office, Vikas Sadan.

He encouraged Team DDA to think more in the direction of benefiting the public by creating spaces that prioritise convenience, enhance amenities, and make Delhi's infrastructure more urbanised, including the development of villages under Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan.

Emphasizing the importance of sustainability, he urged the development of more green spaces and contributing to a greener and more verdant cityscape.

He said that DDA employees are doing commendable work by organising PM Uday camps on weekends.

“This has generated a positive atmosphere and thousands are coming to these camps for getting ownership rights of their properties in unauthorised colonies of Delhi,” he said.