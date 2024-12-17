Bahrain commemorates National Day, 25th anniversary of King Hamad's reign

(MENAFN) In a grand celebration of national pride and jubilation, Bahrain marked its National Day alongside the 25th anniversary of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's reign with remarkable splendor and enthusiasm. The events highlighted the kingdom’s advancements, unity, and the steadfast leadership of His Majesty.



This milestone in Bahrain's history brought citizens together to celebrate their leader's vision and the nation’s significant accomplishments, as reported by BNA.



On the occasion, His Majesty King Hamad received congratulatory cables from senior members of the Royal Family, the Speaker of the Council of Representatives, the Chairman of the Shura Council, Ministers, high-ranking officials, Shura Council members, legislators, dignitaries, governors, municipal councilors, Bahrain’s ambassadors abroad, foreign diplomatic mission heads in Bahrain, leaders of societies, sports organizations, clubs, and citizens.



The streets across the kingdom were adorned with national flags, while buildings illuminated in patriotic colors contributed to a lively and festive ambiance. Bahrainis and residents alike participated in an array of cultural and recreational activities, from music and art showcases to vibrant celebrations, embodying Bahrain's unity and progress.

