Research team conducts groundbreaking study examining how war affects DNA of children who experienced conflict

(MENAFN) A research team from the University of Surrey, in collaboration with the Royal University of London, has conducted a groundbreaking study examining how war affects the DNA of children who have experienced conflict. The study, the first of its kind, analyzed saliva samples from 1,507 Syrian refugee children, aged six to 19, living in informal camps in Lebanon. Collaborating with the Institute of Development, Research and Applied Care, and Saint Georges University in Lebanon, the team focused on DNA methylation, a process where chemical compounds are added to DNA at specific points in the genome, affecting gene expression. The research aimed to determine whether genes were turned on or off as a result of exposure to war.



The study, published in Nature, revealed concerning findings. The analysis showed genetic changes at multiple sites in the genome, particularly in genes responsible for critical functions, such as neuron communication and intracellular substance movement. It also found that war was associated with slower genetic aging, which could hinder the growth and development of affected children. Additionally, the study found that girls were more impacted by these genetic changes, particularly those related to stress and brain development, making them more susceptible to long-term effects.



Professor Michael Plus, the study's lead author, emphasized that the research highlights the severe and lasting cost of war on children, beyond just psychological trauma. The study, which began in 2017, aims to deepen our understanding of how war-induced trauma affects the mental health and development of refugee children. According to UNHCR data from mid-2024, there are currently 122.6 million displaced people globally, including 43.7 million refugees, marking a 1% increase from 2023. Among these, 32 million are refugees under UNHCR's mandate, with 6 million Palestinian refugees under UNRWA's mandate.

